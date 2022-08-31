Motorists face overnight diversion as £100,000 resurfacing works begin on A87 junction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are facing a 12-mile diversion while a junction on the A87 is closed for overnight resurfacing works.

The A87 Invermoriston to Skye road will be closed at its junction with the A887 at Bun Loyne from Tuesday evening at 7pm, reopening each morning at 7am.

Over the course of three nights, Bear Scotland will carry out a £100,0000 programme of resurfacing works.

Drivers will be diverted via Invergarry and Invermoriston.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works for the A887/A87 junction at Bun Loyne will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the surface quality and safety for road users.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Traffic management

The improvements will involve resurfacing the road to make it more durable and resilient against inclement weather, as well as providing a safer road for road users.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday September 9.

Due to the nature of the works the A87 junction will be closed each night for safety.

Traffic travelling on the A87 southbound will be diverted via Invermoriston and Invergarry.

Traffic travelling on the A87 northbound will be diverted via Invergarry and Invermoriston.

This diversion via the A887 and A82 will add around 12 miles and 20 minutes to journey times.

Emergency service vehicles will be permitted to pass through the site during the working period.