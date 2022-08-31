Still Game legends coming to Aberdeen and Elgin next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legends Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade from the hit comedy Still Game will be in Aberdeen and Elgin next week as part of celebrations to mark 20 years of the show.

The Craiglang pair, played by Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor) will be appearing at Co-op on Aberdeen’s Union Street on Wednesday, September 7, between 5pm to 6pm.

The following day,Thursday, September 8, they will visit Gordon & MacPhail’s in Elgin, visiting the South Street shop between 10am to 11am.

Mr Kiernan and Mr Hemphill will be signing bottles of their Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy from the store.

The whisky, which was released last year, is distilled by Loch Lomond Distillery, while the gin, launched earlier this year, is bottled by McQueen Gin.

A Scottish icon

A Scottish TV icon, Still Game debuted on the BBC in 2002 and ran for six series up until 2007, including two Christmas and two Hogmanay specials.

It returned to screens in 2016, setting an-all time Scottish TV audience, and ended in 2019 after series 9 concluded.