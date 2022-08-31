Still Game legends coming to Aberdeen and Elgin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Still Game legends coming to Aberdeen and Elgin next week

By Chris Cromar
August 31, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:55 am
Legends Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade from the hit comedy Still Game will be in Aberdeen and Elgin next week as part of celebrations to mark 20 years of the show.

The Craiglang pair, played by Ford Kiernan (Jack) and Greg Hemphill (Victor) will be appearing at Co-op on Aberdeen’s Union Street on Wednesday, September 7, between 5pm to 6pm.

The following day,Thursday, September 8, they will visit Gordon & MacPhail’s in Elgin, visiting the South Street shop between 10am to 11am.

Mr Kiernan and Mr Hemphill will be signing bottles of their Jack and Victor Blended Scotch Whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy from the store.

The whisky, which was released last year, is distilled by Loch Lomond Distillery, while the gin, launched earlier this year, is bottled by McQueen Gin.

A Scottish icon

A Scottish TV icon, Still Game debuted on the BBC in 2002 and ran for six series up until 2007, including two Christmas and two Hogmanay specials.

It returned to screens in 2016, setting an-all time Scottish TV audience, and ended in 2019 after series 9 concluded.

