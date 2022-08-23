Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are returning to the scene of a fatal crash tomorrow as their investigation into the tragedy continues.

A 51-year-old biker died near Invermoriston, on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road, on July 19.

A red MG was also involved, but the occupant was uninjured.

Tomorrow, police investigating the tragedy will return to the scene to carry out further inquiries.

Passing traffic may be stopped as officers try to piece together what happened.

In a post on social media, the police said they will be “keeping disruption to a minimum” while the investigation is carried out.

But they have warned there “may be intermittent delays”.

They have thanked the public for their understanding.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1362 of July 19.