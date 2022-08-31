Two drivers taken hospital, one arrested, following crash near Dingwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Dingwall.

The incident involved two vans and took place on the B817 road on Wednesday evening.

The road was closed in both directions between Evanton and the Skiach Services.

Both of the drivers were taken to hospital for treatment and one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the B817 outside Evanton at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, August 31.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the drivers has been arrested.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 5.43pm. Crews released one male casualty from one of the vehicles.”

They sent two appliances from Invergordon and Dingwall and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness.

The stop message came in at 6.41pm and fire crews have now left the scene.

The road reopened at around 1am.