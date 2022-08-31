Two drivers taken hospital, one arrested, following crash near Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two drivers taken hospital, one arrested, following crash near Dingwall

By Ellie Milne
August 31, 2022, 7:45 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 8:16 am
Police, fire and ambulance attended the crash on the B817. Picture: Google Maps.
Police, fire and ambulance attended the crash on the B817. Picture: Google Maps.

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Dingwall.

The incident involved two vans and took place on the B817 road on Wednesday evening.

The road was closed in both directions between Evanton and the Skiach Services.

Both of the drivers were taken to hospital for treatment and one has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the B817 outside Evanton at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, August 31.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the drivers has been arrested.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We received a call from the ambulance service at 5.43pm. Crews released one male casualty from one of the vehicles.”

They sent two appliances from Invergordon and Dingwall and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness.

The stop message came in at 6.41pm and fire crews have now left the scene.

The road reopened at around 1am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Police are in attendace to an incident on Kessock Bridge. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 reopens on Kessock Bridge following concern for a person
0
Lochboisdale, South Uist.
Lochboisdale and Castlebay ferry terminal linkspans to close for urgent repairs
Librarians and other council staff could soon be trained to administer lifesaving naloxone, which buys time after overdose, to combat a rise in suspected drug deaths.
Police roll-out of emergency treatment Naloxone begins in Shetland
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. 25 October 2019: A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry on the A82 just north of Drumadrochit. The road is expected to remain closed in to the evening as police carry out an accident investigation. Credit: Andrew Smith Picture shows; 25 October 2019: A pedestrian has been knocked down by a lorry on the A82 just north of Drumadrochit. The road is expected to remain closed in to the evening as police carry out an accident investigation. Credit: Andrew Smith. A82 just north of Drumadrochit.. Andrew Smith Date; 25/10/2019
Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard'
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
New on the menu
The best of Moray, Highlands and Islands' summer 2022 food and drink openings
0
Kirkwall entertainment
Kirkwall in line for nightclub and bowling venue
0
Andrea Bocelli was one of the headliners at the concerts. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Inverness concerts branded 'shambles' by creditors still seeking payments
0
15.07.2022 URN: CR0036940 Picture: Ruaridh Gilmour is pictured arriving at Inverness sheriff court Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Victims of serial rapist tell of relief after seeing sex predator jailed

More from Press and Journal

Police are appealing for information following an assault on Church Street in Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0