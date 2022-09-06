‘It would be a turning point for the community’. Why is Applecross so keen to attract a Gaelic teacher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It would be a turning point for the community’. Why is Applecross so keen to attract a Gaelic teacher?

By John Ross
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 7:12 pm
Applecross was once a major stronghold for Gaelic
Applecross was once a major stronghold for Gaelic

Applecross was once a mainland stronghold for Gaelic. Even a few decades ago, it was still the dominant language.

Now there are only a few fluent speakers in the community, although a small group of children and their parents offer hope of a revival.

However, their efforts to arrange Gaelic medium education (GME) for eight P1 and P2 pupils are being hampered by a shortage of teachers.

A new attempt is being made to attract a teacher to Applecross Primary after a previous recruitment bid was unsuccessful.

Applecross Gaelic teacher post re-advertised

In March, Applecross parents were the first in the Highlands to use new legislation to request an assessment of the need for GME.

Highland Council subsequently advertised for a teacher with the aim of starting a Gaelic unit by the start of the school term in August.

It has had to re-advertise the post, which has a salary of £28,113-£42,336. The deadline for applications is September 12.

There is even a video to attract applicants.

Applecross parent Roslyn Clarke said, having gone through the assessment, the community is now keen to get a teacher in place.

‘This could be a turning point for the community’

“The council has been really helpful and supportive. We’ve just fallen at the last hurdle.

“It’s getting a teacher in place that’s proving tricky.

“It seems to be a theme across the country that there is a shortage of Gaelic medium teachers as they are in high demand.

Parents want a Gaelic teacher for Applecross Primary School.

“Getting a teacher would be amazing. There is great interest in reviving the language.

“It would be a turning point for the community. This would spur on Gaelic locally and have a knock-on effect on parents and grandparents speaking and learning the language.

“It would make a big difference and encourage people to learn more about our culture and history.”

How many Gaelic speakers did Applecross once have?

Applecross is known locally in Gaelic as A’Chomraich – ‘The Sanctuary’.

According to Applecross Heritage Centre it was a Gaelic-speaking community for most of its long history.

The 1891 Census shows 95% of the Applecross population spoke Gaelic, with 56% in the townships of Camusterrach and Culduie monolingual Gaels.

The 1872 Education (Scotland) Act, which introduced compulsory schooling but excluded the teaching of Gaelic, helped accelerate the language’s decline in many Highland communities.

Despite this, 72% of Applecross’s population was still Gaelic-speaking in 1961.

However, numbers dropped to under 20% by 2001 and have since fallen further.

Applecross was once a Gaelic stronghold. Picture Sandy McCook

Highland Council’s Gaelic chairman Councillor Calum Munro welcomed the Applecross parents’ initiative.

However, the council currently has six Gaelic teacher vacancies among its 125 Gaelic staff.

In addition to Applecross, it is advertising for GME teachers in Fort William, Lochcarron, Castletown and two in Skye.

It also has two vacant Gaelic learning assistant tutor posts and an early years practitioner job vacant.

Teacher shortage an obstacle to expansion of Gaelic

Mr Munro added: “The availability of GM teachers has been the biggest obstacle to a more rapid expansion of GME in Highland.

“This is in the context of a national shortage which has persisted for years.”

He welcomed a recent commitment by development agency Bòrd na Gàidhlig to work with Highland and Argyll and Bute councils in the coming year to address the issue.

The Scottish Government said it is committed to supporting access to Gaelic medium education for those that wish to have it.

A spokeswoman said Gaelic teachers are vital to its success and is working with partners to help those entering the sector, including the new Gaelic additional teaching qualification at Strathclyde.

A number of community-led projects have taken place in Applecross recently, including new affordable houses.

