Four-car collision at Munlochy turn-off causes delays on A9 Inverness road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 has reopened to traffic following a four-car collision at the Munlochy turn-off.

Police were called to the A9 Inverness to Thurso road following reports of a multi-vehicle collision at the B9161 junction.

The incident happened shortly around 8am this morning. All parties involved escaped uninjured.

The trunk road was blocked for some time as officers worked to clear the scene.

Motorists were being advised to use caution as they approached the junction. The road reopened around 9.25am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a four-car crash at the A9 Munlochy junction, North Kessock Interchange, at around 8am on Friday, September 2.

“There were no injuries and the road reopened fully at 9.25am. Recovery has been arranged.”