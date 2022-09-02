Four-car collision at Munlochy turn-off causes delays on A9 Inverness road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Four-car collision at Munlochy turn-off causes delays on A9 Inverness road

By Michelle Henderson
September 2, 2022, 8:58 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 9:55 am
To go with story by Lauren Taylor. A woman has died following a crash on the A9 near the Munlochy junction Picture shows; Munlochy Junction. A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/11/2021
To go with story by Lauren Taylor. A woman has died following a crash on the A9 near the Munlochy junction Picture shows; Munlochy Junction. A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/11/2021

The A9 has reopened to traffic following a four-car collision at the Munlochy turn-off.

Police were called to the A9 Inverness to Thurso road following reports of a multi-vehicle collision at the B9161 junction.

The incident happened shortly around 8am this morning. All parties involved escaped uninjured.

The trunk road was blocked for some time as officers worked to clear the scene.

Motorists were being advised to use caution as they approached the junction. The road reopened around 9.25am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a four-car crash at the A9 Munlochy junction, North Kessock Interchange, at around 8am on Friday, September 2.

“There were no injuries and the road reopened fully at 9.25am. Recovery has been arranged.”

