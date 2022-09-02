Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils

By Hamish Penman
September 2, 2022, 9:39 am
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Supplied by Ocean Winds

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
Brewdog founder James Watt
BrewDog boss hits out at 'clueless' government as it closes six bars
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
Post Thumbnail
OEUK calls for calm amid talk of more North Sea strikes
Readers react to news of Bon Accord Centre going into administration.
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre goes into administration
Iain Baxter is new chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink
Scotland Food & Drink names new chief executive
0
Post Thumbnail
Russell Borthwick: From existential threat to new dawn - sustainability is the future of…
0
Jackie Wilson co-owner of Upperkrust. The shop's bills are set to rocket from £400 to £2,000 a month.
'I'd need to charge £30 for a sandwich': Aberdeen's Upperkrust facing 400% increase in…
0
Mackerel processing
Fish processors demand energy cost action from next prime minister
1
Nightime picture of Co-Op petrol forecourt.
Asda to take over three petrol forecourts in north and north-east as part of…

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0
Aberdeen's buses have been doing a vanishing act more and more often lately, says Moreen Simpson (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen buses don't run like clockwork anymore - but robots seem to…
1