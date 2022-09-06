Historic Kirking of the Council ceremony to return to Inverness after two-years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Historic Kirking of the Council ceremony to return to Inverness after two-years

By Cameron Roy
September 6, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 8:32 pm
Kirking of the Council procession on Bank Street in 2019. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Kirking of the Council procession on Bank Street in 2019. Photo: Andrew Smith.

The historic Kirking of the Council ceremony will return to Inverness after two-years.

The ancient and colourful ceremony involves around 200 people parading through the city centre.

It was last held in 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 plans were cancelled due to the pandemic. It was the first time in over 400 years that it had not taken place.

The kirking ceremony is when the Kirk blesses the work of councillors and the council recognises the contribution of the Christian community to the city.

It also marks the official end of the Inverness Summer Festivals programme.

This year, the route will begin on Inverness High Street and travel to the Town House. The parade will then make its way down Bridge Street, left onto Castle Road and on to Ness Church.

The Kirking of the Council parade route. Supplied by Highland Council.

Inverness Pipe Band to lead parade

Members of Highland Council, community councils, along with guests from the University of the Highlands and Islands will be in the parade.

It will be led by the City of Inverness Pipe Band, along with uniformed youth groups and school representatives.

Provost of Inverness and Area, Councillor Glynis Sinclair will be delivering the Provost’s traditional reading during the service.

He said: “The Kirking is for people who work in the public sector of all faiths or no faith who wish to come together and reflect on their public service.”

The service will be led by Rev. Ian Manson at Ness Bank Church. It begins at 11.00 am and is open to all.

Ness Bank Church and houses on the Haugh area of Inverness with the River Ness to the right. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Service can ‘bring people together’

Rev Ian Manson said: “It is great to be able to bring together such a wide range of people who serve our community in so many different ways.

“As a church in the city centre, Ness Bank Church is aware of the role it can play in providing a focus for all that is good and positive in our community, and the ability to host a service like this is certainly an example of what that can mean.”

Due to the popularity of the Kirking those intending to join the congregation have been asked to arrive in good time to take their seats.

After the service, the procession will then form up in Castle Road before returning to the Town House.

Road closures

During the event the following roads will be closed:

  • High Street will be closed at its junction with Eastgate to its junction with Bridge Street, between 10:30-45pm and between 12:10-25pm.
  • Bridge Street will be closed at its junction with High Street to its junction with Bank Street, between 10:35-50pm and between 12:05-20pm.
  • Castle Road will be closed at its junction with Bank Street to its junction with Haugh Road, between 10:40-55pm and between 12:00-15pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
Sandwick High School
Sandwick Junior High School in Shetland afforded more time to address challenges facing pupils
0
capercaillie
Concerns raised over the extinction of the capercaillie in Scotland
0
Chloe Morrison.
Jury needs more time to reach verdict in nursery teacher's lorry death trial
bakeries impacted by the Cost of living crisis
100% price increase for some ingredients sees north and north-east bakers face challenges amid…
0
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Belton stole his wife's clothes and jewellery while she was away Picture shows; Ben Belton. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 05/09/2022
Husband stole wife's jewellery and designer clothes - then moved out while she went…
Applecross was once a major stronghold for Gaelic
'It would be a turning point for the community'. Why is Applecross so keen…
0
SSEN overhead electricity line
New 120-mile powerline stretching from Peterhead to Beauly to be built to cope with…
0
Oban lifeboat crew (left to righ) Kevin Lockhart, Leonie Mead and Tom Kennedy. Supplied by Oban RNLI.
Sea stars! Oban lifeboat crew to feature in BBC 2 documentary Saving Lives at…
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
Stonehaven town centre deluged as flood and thunderstorm alerts issued for Aberdeenshire and Moray
0

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Post Thumbnail
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0