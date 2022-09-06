Historic Kirking of the Council ceremony to return to Inverness after two-years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The historic Kirking of the Council ceremony will return to Inverness after two-years.

The ancient and colourful ceremony involves around 200 people parading through the city centre.

It was last held in 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 plans were cancelled due to the pandemic. It was the first time in over 400 years that it had not taken place.

The kirking ceremony is when the Kirk blesses the work of councillors and the council recognises the contribution of the Christian community to the city.

It also marks the official end of the Inverness Summer Festivals programme.

This year, the route will begin on Inverness High Street and travel to the Town House. The parade will then make its way down Bridge Street, left onto Castle Road and on to Ness Church.

Inverness Pipe Band to lead parade

Members of Highland Council, community councils, along with guests from the University of the Highlands and Islands will be in the parade.

It will be led by the City of Inverness Pipe Band, along with uniformed youth groups and school representatives.

Provost of Inverness and Area, Councillor Glynis Sinclair will be delivering the Provost’s traditional reading during the service.

He said: “The Kirking is for people who work in the public sector of all faiths or no faith who wish to come together and reflect on their public service.”

The service will be led by Rev. Ian Manson at Ness Bank Church. It begins at 11.00 am and is open to all.

Service can ‘bring people together’

Rev Ian Manson said: “It is great to be able to bring together such a wide range of people who serve our community in so many different ways.

“As a church in the city centre, Ness Bank Church is aware of the role it can play in providing a focus for all that is good and positive in our community, and the ability to host a service like this is certainly an example of what that can mean.”

Due to the popularity of the Kirking those intending to join the congregation have been asked to arrive in good time to take their seats.

After the service, the procession will then form up in Castle Road before returning to the Town House.

Road closures

During the event the following roads will be closed:

High Street will be closed at its junction with Eastgate to its junction with Bridge Street, between 10:30-45pm and between 12:10-25pm.

Bridge Street will be closed at its junction with High Street to its junction with Bank Street, between 10:35-50pm and between 12:05-20pm.

Castle Road will be closed at its junction with Bank Street to its junction with Haugh Road, between 10:40-55pm and between 12:00-15pm.