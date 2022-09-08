WIN tickets to experience the magic of Disney on Ice in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney on Ice is coming to Aberdeen – and the venue, P&J Live, is giving away tickets! Show off your Disney knowledge to win.

Believing is just the beginning at Disney on Ice presents Dream Big! Audience members are set to have an unforgettable experience watching their favourite Disney characters, as they demonstrate some seriously impressive ice-skating skills.

The show will follow the likes of Miguel, an aspiring musician journeying through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family history, Moana and Maui as they bravely restore Te Fiti’s stolen heart and Anna and Elsa saving their kingdom. Expect appearances from other Disney Princesses, amazing ice skating and, of course, all your favourite Disney songs.

When does Disney on Ice come to Aberdeen in 2022?

The magic is coming to Aberdeen, as the award-winning P&J Live venue gets ready to welcome Disney on Ice presents Dream Big from November 10-13.

Tickets are available to buy online now for the following shows at P&J Live:

Thursday November 10 2022: 6PM

Friday November 11 2022: 6PM

Saturday November 12 2022: 10.30AM / 2.30PM / 6.30PM

Sunday November 13 2022: 10.30AM

How to win tickets to the show

To celebrate the arrival of Disney on Ice presents Dream Big in Aberdeen, P&J Live is also giving some lucky Disney fans the chance to win free tickets for the 6pm show on November 11.

There are four tickets available, perfect for a family or friends night out. So how can you enter? It’s easy!

Enter the online competition on the P&J Live website before the closing of September 15 to win tickets to Disney on Ice presents Dream Big. All you need to do is show off your Disney knowledge by answering this question:

Finish this line: “Be our guest, be our guest…?”

Is it:

Lay your head down here to rest…. Put our service to the test… The Press & Journal is the best…

The closing date for entries is September 15, so don’t delay.

Under 14s must attend with an adult (18+) and the prize is non-transferrable. Check out the competition entry page for full Ts + Cs for P&J Live’s ticket giveaway.

Experience the magic of Disney on Ice in Aberdeen! Book tickets online now or enter the P&J Live’s ticket giveaway – good luck!