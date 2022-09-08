Suicide bereavement service supports more than 100 people in first year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A service which helps those bereaved by suicide in the Highlands has supported more than 100 people in its first year.

The Suicide Bereavement Service, delivered by Support in Mind Scotland, offers support through a person and family-centred approach and recognises that each person’s experience is different.

The pilot service is a Scottish Government initiative which was set up as part of its Suicide Prevention Action Plan.

In the past year, it has been rolled out in the Highlands and Argyll and Bute, as well as being extended to Arran and Ayrshire by charity Penumbra.

The Suicide Bereavement Service team offers practical and compassionate support with a wider aim of suicide prevention.

Referrals come from many sources and people will receive their first call within 24 hours and a further call within seven days. The support is there as long as they need it.

‘Building trust’

Lara Van de Peer, project manager for the Suicide Bereavement Service, said: “We’re able to offer the type of support that is not available from anywhere else and at the time that’s right for those seeking it.

“Uniquely, we are able to support people immediately after a suicide to help navigate the hugely complex emotions encountered.

“We know that every person coming into the service has a different story and we are constantly listening to feedback, gaining knowledge and understanding to develop new resources.

“But that normalisation of complex and difficult feelings is so important and reassuring for people accessing the service.

“We are delighted that our first year of delivery has proved so successful in providing compassionate and person-centred support.

“Building trust, listening more than talking and providing the right words at the right time is crucial in our aim to help people during this hardest of time.”