New Papa Westray salmon farm gets Orkney planning committee’s stamp of approval despite dozens of objections

Orkney council’s planning committee has given the green light to an application for a new salmon farm at waters off East Moclett, Papa Westray.

The decision was made despite dozens of objections from individuals, four of whom spoke during the committee’s meeting this afternoon.

The application, from Cooke Aquaculture Scotland Ltd, is for six cages, each being 160m in circumference, plus a 600-tonne feed barge.

This would be located around three-and-a-half kilometres to the south-south-east of East Moclett.

Prior to the meeting, 102 individual letters of objection were received by Orkney Council.

However, in the report to the committee, only 82 were accepted as valid. The council had received multiple objections from the same addresses so these were accepted as one objection.

However, there had been no objections from the statutory bodies, such as Scottish Environment Protection Agency, and the Papa Westray Community Council.

There were also no objections from non-statutory consultees, such as the Orkney Trout Fishing Association.

Why were there so many objections?

The plans ticked the council’s own boxes, including those in an independent environmental impact assessment.

As such, the plans were recommended for approval by the local authority’s officers.

Calling for a fellow councillor to declare an interest, councillor Duncan Tullock said the Orkney Greens’ John Ross Scott should leave the chamber.

Mr Tullock said the committee members had been “subjected to a campaign all summer, orchestrated by the Green party” in respect to the salmon farm application.

However, Mr Scott did no such thing, saying he always stays neutral on any aspects of planning.

The objectors at the meeting raised many points or questioned those made by the applicant and the council.

Papay resident, Wendy Elves said it was time for the 75 people on the small island to be heard.

She said previous fish farm developments in the area had received objections from 100% of the island’s population and had gone ahead.

She said these farms have expanded over the past five years, with six nets expanding to 16 on one farm alone.

‘Papa Westray’s soul is not for sale’

Referencing the council’s own policy, she asked the councillors: “who is keeping an eye on the ball” with fish farms being sited in Orkney.

She added: “I see the bigger picture, I see the necessity of farming, but it’s a case of balance. This proposal tilts that balance and makes it industrial.”

The four objectors asked councillors if councillors had been to the island.

They said the elected members needed to see the lay of the land in the run-up to making the decision.

The view that the farm would be little impact on the sea and landscape,, was also challenged.

They said Papa Westray is dependent on tourism, not the fish farms and the development would negatively affect the experience visitors had come for.

Wendy Elves said: “It’s wild, it’s magnificent, it’s pristine – at the moment.”

She also criticised engagement with the applicant as “lip service.”

The objectors also criticised the planned development for its proximity to the Marine Protected Area, the effect that it could have on local wildlife, and the water quality in the area.

Cooke Aquaculture, which already has a substantial presence in Orkney, have said the development would create six jobs in the county.

Jobs, environmental impact, noise pollution put in the crosshairs

However, one objector claimed the company had already been unable to accommodate one job on Papay. This led to a large family leaving the island, she said.

Objector Christopher Rutterford, said the current fish farms near the island were already causing the islanders problems with noise and light pollution.

He added: “In 1985 the population of the island was down to 59, it’s been picked up by incomers. These are people that have chosen to come to the island for the soul of the island.

“They didn’t choose to move there to live next to a fun fair of noise and flashing lights.”

“Papa Westray’s soul is not for sale.”

Councillor Duncan Tullock questioned how the objectors could claim to represent the Papa Westray’s residents when the island’s community council didn’t have a problem with the plans.

Objector, Catherine Chattington, claimed many in the Papay community felt they didn’t have it in them to object to another fish farm and, last time, the process had made them ill.

Representatives from Cooke were also present and answered questions from the councillors.

Proposed farm’s organic credentials will see move away from chemical-based treatments, says Cooke

Many of these questions were related to the possible pollution of water or the use of chemicals at the farm.

The company pointed to the “very conservative” modelling they do to risk assess such effects.

This modelling, they claim, shows there won’t be pollution at a level that would be detrimental.

Part of their argument was around the planned farm being organic. They say this means there would be a focus on using non-chemical based treatments for the fish

They also claimed the farm would scarcely be visible from the nearest landfall.

Naomi Dempsy, from Cooke Aquaculture also took aim at the location of origin for many of the objections.

She said: “We have seen some extremely well-publicised public objection to the development.

“The majority of objections are from respondents outwith Orkney. Such representations make up almost 70% of the total.

She said this was actually useful for gauging the level of local objection to the farm.

Councillors Duncan Tullock and Graham Bevan moved to approve the fish farm.

There was no opposing movement to refuse from the committee members.

