‘He found a peace here’: The time the future King Charles became a crofter in the Outer Hebrides

The sound of the future King’s laughter ringing through her croft house is something Gloria MacKillop has never forgotten.

Few people outside Royal circles can say they have had the newly-crowned monarch as a houseguest.

Even fewer that he helped them lift potatoes, cut peat and dip sheep.

But for four days in May 1987, the then Prince of Wales lived and worked as an island crofter, at ease in the peaceful surroundings of Berneray in the Outer Hebrides.

The visit was kept secret by the 140 residents, even from neighbouring islanders who were astonished to find the heir to the throne among mourners when they arrived for a local funeral.

How did the visit happen?

The almost unbelievable story of the prince living a brief, incognito life away from the usual glare of Royalty began following a visit by Charles and Princess Diana to the Hebrides in 1985.

When they arrived in Berneray, the Royal couple were driven to the local hall in a Ford Fiesta driven by crofter Donald MacKillop, known as Splash. His wife Gloria followed behind driving a minibus.

“Later, as we were walking back to the helicopter with Charles and Diana, Donald Alex suggested to Charles this would be a lovely place to bring the children for a holiday.

“That was it, we didn’t think it would go any further.”

A few days later, Lord Granville, the Queen’s cousin, contacted the couple to say Charles wished to take him up on his invitation.

“Donald Alex was thinking of various homes that would be suitable, but he was quietly reminded that he would like to stay with us.”

The visit was organised in 1987, Charles and a security guard staying in the MacKillop’s croft from Monday to Thursday.

Gloria, now 91, took time off as a nurse to host the prince. The visit had to be kept secret.

Other than a few pointers on protocol – their guest was to be addressed as Your Royal Highness in the morning when he got up and in the evening when going to bed and Sir at other times – it was a relaxed and informal few days.

“He made it very easy for us. It was the natural conversation and his interest in the activities on island and the challenges we faced day to day.

‘He found a peace here’

“He had a wonderful sense of humour and I remember the laughter in the home.

“We just progressed from day to day, there were so many activities undertaken. He met all the islanders and was out working with them, joining fishing boats, working with sheep, digging potatoes.

“He was in many of their homes and that’s a lovely memory people have of his time here.

“There was a great interest in meeting and greeting people. He had genuine interest and concern about what was going on and I had a feeling he really understood and appreciated what was happening around him.”

‘It was amazing’

She added: “He found a peace here. The feeling I had was he had an air of peace about him.

“There was no pressure around. He wanted to help where he could be involved in the way of life.

“It really was amazing. After it was all over, life continued but when I look back on it, it was amazing that it could happen.”

Gloria says there is a similarity to stories about the Queen meeting people at Balmoral. Some were surprised to see her walking on the estate, and others even unaware of who she was.

“When Charles was here he became part of a funeral service. People coming from North Uist were absolutely astonished to see who walked in the room behind Donald Alex to greet the family.

“They were not aware he was here, but they didn’t let it go any further either, which helped keep the secret.

“We were lucky to accomplish that. It was only after he left to go to Glasgow on the Thursday that it became public knowledge.”

The Prince maintained contact with islanders, sending a Christmas card every year. In return, he received an annual bulletin on activities on the island.

Prince and the crofter

He returned to Berneray in 1991 to make a BBC documentary, A Prince Among Islands, with Selina Scott.

He told islanders he found crofting inspirational, as it was close to his philosophy on agriculture.

It is said he also put his experience on the island to use on his organic farm at Highgrove.

He came back again in 1999 to officially open the £7 million causeway to North Uist.

When Donald Alex died in 2009 aged 78, the Prince led the tributes. He said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr MacKillop’s death.

He said: “I shall never forget the time I spent with him and his wife on Berneray and the important role he played on the islands.

“People like him are very hard to replace.”

The Royal visitor left a lasting legacy. Following the royal visit, the MacKillops turned their home, Burnside Croft, into a B&B.

Over the next 20 years guests were able to stay in the same room as the Prince and see his signature in the visitors’ book.

“Not everyone knew he had been here and were surprised”, said Gloria. “When we said ‘you’re sitting where he sat’ they were just amazed.”

She said the coverage of the Queen’s death and Charles’ ascension to the throne has brought back memories of her famous visitor.

“It’s a very different world. It could not happen now. I still can’t believe, but it happened and was part of our life.”

Further north and back on the mainland, King Charles also has a special bond with the people of Caithness.

