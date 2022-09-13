Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opens in UTG ‘without fanfare’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The doors of the first business to take space in Aberdeen’s new-look Union Terrace Gardens quietly opened today.

There was little fanfare and no official word from the city council as the £30 million revamp of the Victorian park took a giant leap forward.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar opened for business a couple of minutes after noon.

A modest crowd was milling around the freshly reopened area leading from Rosemount into Union Terrace Gardens (UTG).

Staff had sent them away to take in the new views of the refurbished gardens while the final adjustments were made.

‘At this moment, action is worth more than fanfare’

The subdued opening was important to the proprietors, only five days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Celera Support Services secured the lease for the premises, a second city centre site they took over Books and Beans in Belmont Street in 2020.

Director John Wigglesworth told The P&J: “We took the view that this is a time of change across our city and the UK.

“So we took a simple, small step to open a special space for all to reflect in and enjoy.

“At this moment, action is worth more than fanfare so we did not plan any opening announcement.

“We welcome everyone to share a space to intended to comfortable, inclusive and stimulating.”

Common Sense: Hope UTG revamp will spark city centre trade

It is the first of the three UTG pavilions to be occupied and there is room for 30 customers inside.

Soon, another 30 can be sat out on the new terrace between the statues of William Wallace and Albert, Prince Consort.

Graeme Duguid, who works across Union Terrace at Mains Highlandwear, was the first customer through the door.

Sipping his coffee back at the kilt shop, he told us the opening would bring more shoppers to the area.

David Main, company director, added: “We saw they were opening up and wanted to be their first customers.

“It’s fine to support another independent local business. We have to stick together.

“We have been in this spot for a number of years now.

“It is going to make the area more attractive and it will be the area of the town to come to.”

Early verdict: UTG revamp is ‘so far, so good’

The first pint of beer was sold to offshore worker Graham Paterson.

He had been out for a cycle around the city centre when he happened upon the opening.

The 53-year-old from Rosemount said, though early days, the UTG revamp was looking “so far, so good” as he locked his bike up on the newly installed stands.

Waiting outside, he told us he was beginning to come round to the refreshed look of the gardens, having been sceptical at first.

“What they have done with the decoration of the pavilion is really nice,” he said, sipping his glass of Sunset Song by Burnside Brewery.

“And the illusion of it being a tram is quite a clever idea.

“I hope it’s a success for the owner.

“I wish them all the best as it’s a definite improvement on what was here before.

“Hopefully it will draw more people to the immediate neighbourhood and can have bring a knock-on effect for all the businesses in the area.”

In their first week, Common Sense will trade noon until 8pm.

From next week, it will open 8am to 8pm.