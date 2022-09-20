Students and community urged to ‘have their say’ on college merger as consultation nears end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Students and community urged to ‘have their say’ on college merger as consultation nears end

By Louise Glen
September 20, 2022, 10:17 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 11:16 am
West Highland College UHI in Fort William, one of three colleges that are considering a merger.
West Highland College UHI in Fort William, one of three colleges that are considering a merger.

Students and the wider community are being asked for their opinion on a proposed college merger.

The UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland colleges are planning to create an “anchor institution” in the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The new college will be supporting 9000 students and 600 staff in 19 rural and island campus locations across the north of Scotland.

Blue and green industrial revolution

Dr Michael Foxley, chairman of the partnership board leading the merger project, said: “We are confident this is the best way forward for our rural and island colleges, which play a critical role in supporting our local communities, not only through access to learning, training, skills development, and world-class research but as local employers.

“We are on the brink of a blue and green industrial revolution.

Michael Foxley.

“By coming together, we ensure we have the resource and capacity to meet the training needs of employers in our areas, helping to support the growth of our fragile economies.

“All views will be taken on board and will help refine the case for merger, which will be considered by the boards of management at each of our three colleges later this year.”

A spokeswoman for the colleges said: “All three colleges face similar challenges including real-term funding cuts, rising costs and a declining demographic.

“By coming together, they become a more resilient, efficient, and financially sustainable organisation, with the talent, expertise, and capacity to grow and fully respond to the needs of their local communities.

“Merger will also enhance the student experience by providing access to more learning opportunities and support; protect local jobs; and focus the colleges’ collective strengths to support the growth of key industries, particularly in the blue and green economies, through distinctive education, training, and world-class research.”

The last of three online public consultation sessions take place on Wednesday 28 September, 7pm to 8pm.

The merger team are also looking for feedback on college identity.

For more details on the merger, a dedicated website has been set up.

People can make their views known by completing a merger survey or emailing rural-islands-merger@uhi.ac.uk

The consultation runs until Friday October 14.

 

 

