Business is brisk at United Auctions’ multi-breed sheep sale

A strong demand ensured a high clearance at United Auctions’ multi-breed sale of rams and females at Stirling on Saturday, when 1,146 head of sheep were sold.

Leading the trade at £4,200 was a Bluefaced Leicester shearling ram from Jamie Pirie, Blarnavaid, Drymen. Sired by the £19,000 N1 Temain, known as The Gambler, and out of a ewe by Highberries Hotshot, he sold to James Nisbet, Sorn Mains, Sorn. From the same pen, another by the same sire sold at £3,000, to WJ Fraser and Sons, Auchnarrow, Glenlivet.

Next best in the Blues, at £2,900, was a shearling from Alan McArthur, Cretlevane, Balfron, which sold to A Scrimgeour and Son, Strathgarry, Killiecrankie, while Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold to a top of £2,600 for one by M1 Hewgill, which was knocked down to Gaich Farms, Grantown-on-Spey.

Beltex Scotland shearling rams sale

At the Beltex Scotland shearling rams sale, trade peaked at 2,300gns, for the pre-show reserve champ, Mortons Grey Goose, from Andrew Morton, Lochend, Denny. A son of the 10,000gns joint purchase, Gyffin Dexter, this sold to John Guthrie, Cultburn, Muthill. Mr Morton sold another, Morton’s Gangster, at 2,000gns to A Wright, West Lundie, Argaty. Alasdair MacLean’s Tiree General, a son of Tercrosset Epic, also sold at 2,000gns, to Monzie Farms, Crieff.

Texels topped at £3,200 for a ram lamb by Haymount Enter The Dragon from Allan Campbell, Strawfrank, Carstairs, which went to Bryden Nicolson, for his Duns-based Knockem flock. Leading the Texel shearlings was a son of Knock Corvette from Richard Close, Nethermill, Langbank, bought by A and M Dunlop, Corstane, Broughton, for £2,000.

The show and sale of Blue Texel sheep were led at 2,200gns by Hunters Fern, a gimmer from Stuart and Wendy Hunter’s 42-ewe flock at West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch, which sold to Gavin Scott, Gateside, Linlithgow. She is sired by Belli Blues Elliot, the same ram that sired the Hunters’ 10,000gns ram lamb last year. From the same pen, the reserve female champion, Hunters Freya, by Hunters Crusader, sold at 2,000gns to J Duncan, Inchford, Cornhill.

The female champion, a gimmer from David Alexander, Millside, Galston, sold at 1,800gns to J and M Cuthbert, Ardoch House, Fossoway, Kinross.

Suffolks reached a top of £2,000 for a shearling ram from Robert Bryce, Chalmerstone, Stirling, which went to Ardoch and Threepland Farms, Eaglesham.