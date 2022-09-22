‘We are failing’: Orkney councillors raise concerns over spiralling state of social care

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stern words were spoken about the spiralling state of social care for adults and children, during a meeting in Orkney’s council chamber this week.

One councillor said there is a real fear that the “wheel may come off the wagon.”

It’s well known that the council is struggling to keep numbers of its own social workers up.

It’s common knowledge that agency workers have had plenty of work from the isles authority.

The long-running situation has left the service in an increasingly poor state.

At a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee yesterday, councillors said they had been contacted by constituents from their ward.

Councillor Duncan Tullock said one family had been “left in disarray” as the council is failing to deliver home care for an elderly relative.

He said: “Their whole life is affected by this council being unable to provide cover for the member of their family that needs help.”

‘We, as a council, are failing right now’

“This is a problem that is happening now. If we have to throw more money at this, we should do it. We, as a council, are failing right now.

The chief of Orkney Health and Care, Stephen Brown replied to him.

Mr Brown said there’s a national issue around the social care workforce and the council is doing all it can.

This has included raising the starting salary of the care-at-home workforce.

However, he also said throwing money at the issue wouldn’t completely solve the problem.

According to Mr Brown, the council is currently competing with other areas in Scotland for agency staff, particularly where it comes to plugging gaps in the very short term.

Home care for the elderly wasn’t the only problem on the minds of councillors.

David Dawson said he had similar concerns about child care in Orkney. He called for more transparency in where the money for agency workers is coming from.

Calls for more transparency in funding for agency workers

He also said someone inside the service had been in touch with serious concerns.

Councillor Dawson said: “I understand we are well below our substantive number of full-time employees.

“Like councillor Tullock, I’ve had representation from another professional who works on the fringes of child protection.

“They’re really concerned for the welfare of children through this community through the lack of provision of children and family social workers.

“There’s a real fear that one of these days the wheel may come off the wagon.

“We may become unstuck and reputationally, it could be very seriously damaging for this council.

“I struggle to understand why we can’t even recruit permanent staff members to children and families.

“It’s a serious issue and one that vexes me at the moment.”

On the low staff numbers, Mr Brown said two more full-time, permanent social workers had been hired in recent months. He also said another is on the way.

The council has also struck a deal with the Open University, which will allow the council to “grow its own” qualified social workers, as Mr Brown put it.

Councillors at the meeting also heard from Orkney council’s interim chief social work officer, Jim Lyon.

He presented the chief social work officer’s annual report and addressed the points raised by the councillors.

Orkney’s Chief social work officer points to proof of progress

He said: “Alas, I am not able to provide councillors with the assurance that the wheels won’t come off the bus.

“But, having said that, even if we had full staffing compliment, with the best training available, the best regulations, there’s no guarantee that the wheel doesn’t come off the bus.

“That’s related to risk involved in our provision of public services.

Mr Lyon mentioned a recent care inspectorate report. He said this report pointed to “huge progress” being made in all areas of public protection work.

He added: “The information laid before them shows our children are protected and we’re responding as quickly as possible.”

“We’re in a position where lots more parents are feeling confident that they’re being engaged in the processes.”