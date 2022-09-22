‘We will not forget them’: Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died off Shetland coast 40 years ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wreath laying ceremony and memorial event has been held in Shetland to honour six people who died while carrying out a flight to provide urgent support to an injured man 40 years ago.

Six Coastguard crew members were lost when their aircraft entered the sea on September 14, 1982, they were:

Captain Alistair Mackie

Captain Robin Rusk

Dr Alan Farquharson

Medical assistant, Jeff Hagen

Winch operator, Stan Ormiston

Winchman Robert Marfleet

Lost from radio and visual contact

Fully prepared for a winch rescue operation in difficult conditions, the helicopter was travelling from its base, which was a floating accommodation facility located in the Murchison oilfield.

During the journey, the aircraft was lost from radio and visual contact.

To mark the 40th anniversary, representatives from the Coastguard and aircraft operator Bristow Helicopters, who operate Coastguard helicopters, gathered in a small private ceremony at Sumburgh to remember those who were lost.

Captain Martin Shepherd, who attended the event, said: “We will never forget the service of these six who gave their lives while striving to save others.

“Their courage and bravery in the commitment of going to the aid of someone who needed help will always be remembered and is a solemn reminder of how much serving others can cost.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died for whom an anniversary can serve as a painful reminder of those lives so tragically cut short.”