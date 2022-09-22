Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there

By Lucinda Cameron
September 22, 2022, 9:02 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:03 pm
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.

A physiotherapist and the man whose life she saved after he collapsed on Ben Nevis have returned to finally make it to the summit together two years on.

Trevor Botwood, 63, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the mountain in August 2020, said he decided to make the climb with Courtney Ferguson to “put the incident to bed”.

They also wanted to raise money for the mountain rescue service.

Walker needed CPR after Ben Nevis fall

Mr Botwood said he owes his life to the off-duty NHS physiotherapist, who noticed him in difficulty as she walked up with her sister.

He had set off to climb Ben Nevis in August 2020 for the first time with his sister, Irene, in memory of his nephew, and planned to place his nephew’s photo at the top.

Ms Ferguson, 27, from Edinburgh, said: “The mountain was busy with tourists, everyone was encouraging one another to keep on going. I saw a man around the halfway point leaning into his walking poles, I stopped to offer some encouragement when he tumbled forwards hitting his head off the rocks.”

Ms Ferguson was unable to find a pulse on Mr Botwood and knew he needed urgent treatment.

Trevor Botwood was flown to hospital. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA

Mr Botwood had suffered a cardiac arrest, although this was not known at the time.

The physiotherapist, who works at Bonnyrigg Health Centre in Midlothian, said: “All my previous training just kicked in and I went into autopilot. I managed to get another passer-by to help hold Trevor’s head to aid his airway, while I started doing chest compressions.

“My sister, Brogan called 999 and alerted Trevor’s sister who was further down the mountain.

“When Trevor finally regained consciousness, I was able to use what I had learned during my time in ICU throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and knelt behind him holding him until the helicopter got there as he was quite distressed.

“It felt like it had only been around 10 minutes but, actually, I carried out chest compressions for nearly 20 minutes.”

‘I owe my life to Courtney’

Mr Botwood was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment and was later transferred to a hospital in his hometown of Leeds where he made a full recovery.

The pair have kept in touch since the incident and have become good friends.

On August 6 this year, they returned to Ben Nevis to hike up it together along with their friends and family to raise money for Scottish Mountain Rescue.

Mr Botwood said: “I owe my life to Courtney, she’s a beautiful person inside and out.

Trevor Botwood and Courtney Ferguson returned to Ben Nevis. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA

“I decided that in order to move on and put the incident to bed I had to try and climb Ben Nevis again.

“I am usually a fit and healthy person and go on many walks – it just so happened that on that day in 2020 something went wrong.

“Heading back up Ben Nevis with Courtney two years after she saved my life felt really special. If it wasn’t for her and her swift actions, I wouldn’t be here today.

“It was brilliant to finally reach the top, it was like a big weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

“We’ll be planning our next trip to meet Courtney and her family again soon.”

Mr Botwood was able to finally place a photo of his nephew at the summit, along with that of another nephew who has since died.

Scottish Mountain Rescue represents 25 volunteer mountain rescue teams, including two search and rescue dog associations, the Scottish Cave Rescue Organisation and the Search And Rescue Aerial Association – Scotland, who can call on more than 850 volunteers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Tributes paid to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982 Picture shows; Tributes to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982. Sumburgh, Shetland. Supplied by His Majesty?s Coastguard and Bristow Helicopters Date; 22/09/2022
'We will not forget them': Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died…
0
Skye MP Ian Blackford said the debate over gun laws in the UK should be revisited. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Gun laws to be discussed at Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster in wake of…
0
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Gallery of children's pictures of the Queen Picture shows; Featured image for children's pictures of the Queen. N/a. Supplied by Design team + Readers Date; Unknown
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Lower production forecast hits shares of Scottish gold miner
0
St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Kirkwall's St Magnus Cathedral shortlisted for tourism award
0
SNP under pressure over CalMac’s ‘unacceptable’ Mull winter ferry timetable
Brae High School visiting the windfarm. Supplied by SSE Renewables.
Shetland wind farm helping educate pupils who could be 'renewable energy engineers of the…
0
Highland councillors paid tribute to The Queen at a meeting of full council today.
Highland Council observes minute's silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen
0
Orkney social
'We are failing': Orkney councillors raise concerns over spiralling state of social care
0

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Tributes paid to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982 Picture shows; Tributes to Shetland helicopter crash of 1982. Sumburgh, Shetland. Supplied by His Majesty?s Coastguard and Bristow Helicopters Date; 22/09/2022
'We will not forget them': Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died…
0

Editor's Picks