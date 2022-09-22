Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A physiotherapist from Elgin has raised more than £10,000 for the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in memory of her friend.

Catherine Graham’s schoolfriend Cal died in 2021 aged 27 after being diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT).

DSRCT, an aggressive type of sarcoma that affects soft tissues in the body, currently has a poor prognosis. Researchers at the ICR are working to change that.

Cal’s friends have been raising money for the institute’s research since he was diagnosed – taking on challenges including the Transgrancanaria trail marathon in Gran Canaria.

Ms Graham alone has raised more than £10,000 for the world-leading research institute and charity, most recently hosting a coffee morning and raffle at Elgin City Football Club that brought in nearly £3,000.

Next weekend’s London Marathon is her next feat, where she hopes to continue raising money for a cause so close to her heart.

She said: “I have been so overwhelmed by all the fantastic and generous donations given so far.

“Cal was a wonderful friend and I want to raise as much money for the Institute of Cancer Research as possible in his memory.”

Lannah Carbonilla, is head of supporter events at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

She said the researchers are grateful for all the support given by Cal’s friends.

“It’s a challenging time for so many at the moment, but we hope Catherine and all our runners will be spurred on by the knowledge that they’re helping to make a difference for people affected by cancer up and down the country,” she added.

“Every £1 raised means that our research can keep moving forward, and every step taken towards that finish line brings our researchers one step closer to finishing cancer.”

You can donate to Ms Graham’s fundraising page here.