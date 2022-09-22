Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend

By Lauren Robertson
September 22, 2022, 9:03 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:04 pm
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.

A physiotherapist from Elgin has raised more than £10,000 for the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in memory of her friend.

Catherine Graham’s schoolfriend Cal died in 2021 aged 27 after being diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT).

DSRCT, an aggressive type of sarcoma that affects soft tissues in the body, currently has a poor prognosis. Researchers at the ICR are working to change that.

Cal’s friends have been raising money for the institute’s research since he was diagnosed – taking on challenges including the Transgrancanaria trail marathon in Gran Canaria.

Ms Graham alone has raised more than £10,000 for the world-leading research institute and charity, most recently hosting a coffee morning and raffle at Elgin City Football Club that brought in nearly £3,000.

Next weekend’s London Marathon is her next feat, where she hopes to continue raising money for a cause so close to her heart.

She said: “I have been so overwhelmed by all the fantastic and generous donations given so far.

“Cal was a wonderful friend and I want to raise as much money for the Institute of Cancer Research as possible in his memory.”

Catherine and friends at a coffee morning fundraiser in Elgin.

Lannah Carbonilla, is head of supporter events at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

She said the researchers are grateful for all the support given by Cal’s friends.

“It’s a challenging time for so many at the moment, but we hope Catherine and all our runners will be spurred on by the knowledge that they’re helping to make a difference for people affected by cancer up and down the country,” she added.

“Every £1 raised means that our research can keep moving forward, and every step taken towards that finish line brings our researchers one step closer to finishing cancer.”

You can donate to Ms Graham’s fundraising page here.

Tags

Conversation

