Home News Highlands & Islands

Councillors approve final phase of Dornoch housing development – despite objections

By Nicola Sinclair
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 7:35 pm
Highland Council granted planning permission for final phase of Springfield homes development in Dornoch. Picture: Sandy McCook
Highland Council granted planning permission for final phase of Springfield homes development in Dornoch. Picture: Sandy McCook

Highland Council has granted planning permission for a final 112 homes in the Springfield development in Dornoch.

The plans involve resurfacing a historic grassy path, a move recently described by some locals as an “act of cultural vandalism”.

However, councillors felt the advantages of the new development outweighed concerns about the path. They say the path offers a useful active travel route, and the new housing is a welcome boost to the local economy.

The Dornoch Springfield development was unanimously granted by members of north planning committee

194 new homes for Dornoch

Springfield Properties has already delivered phases one and two of its extensive new housing development in the Sutherland town.

The latest planning permission will deliver the final phases, taking the total number of homes to 194.

The developer initially hit a snag in the form of the Dornoch Burn, which cuts through the site north to south.

A recent flood risk assessment advised sectioning off a large area of land around the burn for flood prevention. As a result, Springfield has a smaller area to fit in the homes, and some residents complained they could look “shoehorned in”.

But despite nine local objections, council planning officers said the revised designs remain “logical and coherent”.

Cultural vandalism or useful access route?

As the planning committee hearing drew near, more residents raised worries about the fate of the old drovers’ road. The planning application includes a proposal to resurface the historic grassy path, providing a more suitable surface for walking and cycling into town.

Some residents feel this could increase interactions with cars, breach the privacy of local homes and even create issues with vandalism.

Others believe the developer should simply preserve the path as it is.

Christine Callingham says the drovers’ road is a unique historical asset. Picture Sandy McCook

Earlier this week, concerned local resident Christine Callingham told the P&J:

“The drovers’ road is a unique corner of Dornoch. It is of historical interest and used as an informal footpath.

“We want to preserve it as it is. Tourists and regular walkers love it and people are horrified that this charming drovers’ road could be wiped out.

“As North Street/Gilchrist Square is in the conservation area, we are alarmed at this act of cultural vandalism.”

Springfield intends to resurface the grassy path, allowing easier access to the town centre. This work is a requirement of their planning permission, and reflects the council’s broader goals to boost active travel.

At north planning committee, officers told members the path runs along natural “desire lines” for the residents of the development. It will be preserved, resurfaced and lit, providing better access for cyclists and pedestrians.

Planners also confirmed that the path is too narrow for cars to access it. The council assessed the area as low risk for road safety and vandalism.

Members say new homes is good news for Dornoch

Members today emphasised that they take residents concerns very seriously. However, Sutherland councillor Richard Gale had his eye on the bigger picture.

Councillor Richard Gale says the new homes are an economic boost for the area. Picture: Sandy McCook

“This is the culmination of a 10-year plan,” he said. “It’s really positive to see this growth in the Dornoch area. It’s great to bring affordable housing to local residents and attract people into the town too.”

Mr Gale added that as far as he could see, all the necessary active travel links, paths and amenities are provided in the plans. He added that while he’d like to see more play parks, he is happy to support the application.

“I do listen to concerns, but in fairness I think those have all been mitigated in the information presented today.

“It’s a massive development for a small town like Dornoch but one that will bring economic benefits and be good for the whole area.”

Tags

Conversation

