Latest Dornoch homes up for planning approval – but are they ‘shoehorned in’?

The latest phase in the Springfield homes development in Dornoch goes before Highland Council later this month.

If approved, it will deliver the final units in the development of 194 homes.

However, some locals say the site is too densely packed, with houses “shoehorned in”.

Despite their concerns, planners are recommending the application for approval.

Flood risk

Springfield Properties has already delivered phase one of its Dornoch homes development, with phase two nearly complete.

This latest planning application seeks approval for the final batch of 112 units, taking the total number of homes to 194.

These sit within 8.6 hectares of agricultural land divided north to south by the Dornoch Burn.

It’s this burn that’s proven tricky for developers.

While the Dornoch master plan originally envisaged up to 200 homes on this site, the challenges around flooding forced a change.

Following detailed site inspections and flood risk assessments, Springfield accepted a recommendation to increase the area around the burn for flood prevention.

Sepa and Highland Council say the burn poses a 1 in 200-year flood risk, categorising the whole site at medium-high risk of flooding.

This means there’s less land available to build on.

While council planners say the revised site design is “logical and coherent” some local residents say it’s now too densely packed.

Nine members of the public objected to the plans.

Plants and pathways

Springfield’s revised plans effectively include more homes on a slightly reduced land area. This has led some members of the public to say the houses feel “shoehorned in”, especially around Rowan Avenue.

Dornoch community council has taken a neutral stance, simply asking planners to take residents’ concerns around density seriously.

The planning report addresses it directly. Planners agree that the development now includes a higher density of housing, but say it’s acceptable. The enlarged area around the burn provides more opportunities for landscaping and amenity, and lends an open feel.

As such, the community council asks the developer to carefully consider its approach to landscaping and planting.

Residents also raised concerns about the location of some footpaths, amid fears it could ruin the “ambience” of the area.

Cash for community hub

If the application is granted, the area looks set to benefit from £325,000 in developer contributions.

These will help cover the cost of adding extra capacity at the local school, and also the development of a new Dornoch sports and community hub.

The application was due to go before north planning committee on 13 September. However, the meeting is now delayed to the 27th to observe the national period of mourning following the death of The Queen.

