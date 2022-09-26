Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents

By John Ross
September 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:35 pm
Christine Callingham (left) and Veronica Bhatti fear the loss of the last remnant of the drover's road in Dornoch. Picture Sandy McCook
Christine Callingham (left) and Veronica Bhatti fear the loss of the last remnant of the drover's road in Dornoch. Picture Sandy McCook

The well-kept grassy path is just 50 yards long, but to a group of Dornoch residents it represents a piece of local history worth fighting for.

They fear the loss of the short route which is the last remaining stretch of an old drovers’ road through the town.

A plan to resurface the local landmark to include it in a foot and cycle path network is being regarded as an “act of cultural vandalism”.

The road leads into North Street and Gilchrist Square, which is in a conservation area, and to a junction in the High Street.

It is intended it will become an extension of a pedestrian/cycle pathway linking the new Springfield housing development to the High Street.

Why does it matter?

The issue will come before Highland Council’s North planning applications committee on Tuesday.

Planners are recommending approval of 112 houses and flats under phases three and four of Springfield’s development proposals.

Christine Callingham, who stays in North Street, is among those urging the council to keep the remains of the drovers’ road.

She said residents of North Street and Gilchrist Square were not informed of the upgrade or of a consultation last year.

A key concern is retaining “a unique historical asset of cultural and environmental worth”.

Christine Callingham says the drovers’ road is a unique historical asset. Picture Sandy McCook

They are also worried about the increased safety risk of “significantly greater numbers of users, particularly cyclists”, through the narrow North Street and Gilchrist Square.

“The drovers’ road is a unique corner of Dornoch. It is of historical interest and used as an informal footpath”, said Mrs Callingham.

“We want to preserve it as it is. Tourists and regular walkers love it and people are horrified that this charming drovers’ road could be wiped out.

“As North Street/Gilchrist Square is in the conservation area, we are alarmed at this act of cultural vandalism.”

Concerns over safety

The residents say the drovers’ road is used as a cut through from Station Square, where there is a small retail/ light industry area, and by some people from Earls Cross.

“Straw polls strongly indicate that passers-by would be very concerned if this amenity was lost.

“We have raised considerable concerns regarding safety because of the significant increase in footfall and cyclists.

“Already there are significant safety issues. Narrow streets, no footpaths, on-street parking,

“Doors open directly onto the road and emergency and utility vehicles have difficulty using the road.

The last part of the drover’s road is just 50m long

Mrs Callingham said alternative solutions were put forward.

Veronica Bhatti, who has tended the drovers’ road section for 40 years, has also objected to the plan.

She said she wishes to preserve “this last remaining unique part of Dornoch” for future generations.

A report to Tuesday’s planning meeting says late representations have “expressed alarm” at a footpath link to connect into the existing North Street.

But is says: “Such a link does not raise significant road safety concern and is fundamental to the success of the development in terms of its ability to reduce reliance on the private car, a matter of ever-increasing importance in light of the global climate crisis.”

Reducing reliance on the car

It says while the concerns of residents are recognised, it is not considered that additional footfall through an area has potential to significantly alter its character.

A council spokesman said the planning application consultation was undertaken in accordance with Scottish Government regulations.

He acknowledged that a number of residents have commented on the application. He added the comments have been considered.

“Footpath links are an important part of new housing development, particularly those of this scale, and in the context of the climate emergency to reduce reliance on the private car.

Residents have maintained the drovers’ road for many years

“The path must be surfaced and lit in order to be adopted by the council and maintained as part of its path network to ensure it remains fit for purpose and safe for users.”

Springfield managing director (North), Dave Main, said: “As part of our development, we are required to deliver a path from our development in Dornoch to North Street.

“Highland Council has set standards for this path which we must meet to ensure it can be adopted.

“This is part of the councils’ wider aspirations to improve active travel throughout the region.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
To go with story by Jenni Gee. RpbertClark was jailed for 10 months after almost two years on the run after admitting sex crimes Picture shows; Robert Clark Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 26/09/2022
Fugitive sex offender who spent nearly two years on the run is finally jailed
The welcome sight of cruise ships returning has contributed towards business recovery at Lerwick harbour.
Lerwick harbour reports continued recovery from Covid impact
0
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness.
Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden…
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
0

More from Press and Journal

Council meetings were moved from Inverness Town House
Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently
0
Inverness Crematorium. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine
0
The big clash between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers was this week's Highland League Weekly main highlights match.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee…
0
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab
0
Readers have expressed "devastation" after hearing the Saigon will be closing its doors. Picture by Fiona Wilson.
Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant…
0
Residents from Seaton have won a share of million of pounds from People's Postcode Lottery. Supplied by People's Postcode Lottery.
Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize
0

Editor's Picks