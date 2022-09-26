Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The well-kept grassy path is just 50 yards long, but to a group of Dornoch residents it represents a piece of local history worth fighting for.

They fear the loss of the short route which is the last remaining stretch of an old drovers’ road through the town.

A plan to resurface the local landmark to include it in a foot and cycle path network is being regarded as an “act of cultural vandalism”.

The road leads into North Street and Gilchrist Square, which is in a conservation area, and to a junction in the High Street.

It is intended it will become an extension of a pedestrian/cycle pathway linking the new Springfield housing development to the High Street.

Why does it matter?

The issue will come before Highland Council’s North planning applications committee on Tuesday.

Planners are recommending approval of 112 houses and flats under phases three and four of Springfield’s development proposals.

Christine Callingham, who stays in North Street, is among those urging the council to keep the remains of the drovers’ road.

She said residents of North Street and Gilchrist Square were not informed of the upgrade or of a consultation last year.

A key concern is retaining “a unique historical asset of cultural and environmental worth”.

They are also worried about the increased safety risk of “significantly greater numbers of users, particularly cyclists”, through the narrow North Street and Gilchrist Square.

“The drovers’ road is a unique corner of Dornoch. It is of historical interest and used as an informal footpath”, said Mrs Callingham.

“We want to preserve it as it is. Tourists and regular walkers love it and people are horrified that this charming drovers’ road could be wiped out.

“As North Street/Gilchrist Square is in the conservation area, we are alarmed at this act of cultural vandalism.”

Concerns over safety

The residents say the drovers’ road is used as a cut through from Station Square, where there is a small retail/ light industry area, and by some people from Earls Cross.

“Straw polls strongly indicate that passers-by would be very concerned if this amenity was lost.

“We have raised considerable concerns regarding safety because of the significant increase in footfall and cyclists.

“Already there are significant safety issues. Narrow streets, no footpaths, on-street parking,

“Doors open directly onto the road and emergency and utility vehicles have difficulty using the road.

Mrs Callingham said alternative solutions were put forward.

Veronica Bhatti, who has tended the drovers’ road section for 40 years, has also objected to the plan.

She said she wishes to preserve “this last remaining unique part of Dornoch” for future generations.

A report to Tuesday’s planning meeting says late representations have “expressed alarm” at a footpath link to connect into the existing North Street.

But is says: “Such a link does not raise significant road safety concern and is fundamental to the success of the development in terms of its ability to reduce reliance on the private car, a matter of ever-increasing importance in light of the global climate crisis.”

Reducing reliance on the car

It says while the concerns of residents are recognised, it is not considered that additional footfall through an area has potential to significantly alter its character.

A council spokesman said the planning application consultation was undertaken in accordance with Scottish Government regulations.

He acknowledged that a number of residents have commented on the application. He added the comments have been considered.

“Footpath links are an important part of new housing development, particularly those of this scale, and in the context of the climate emergency to reduce reliance on the private car.

“The path must be surfaced and lit in order to be adopted by the council and maintained as part of its path network to ensure it remains fit for purpose and safe for users.”

Springfield managing director (North), Dave Main, said: “As part of our development, we are required to deliver a path from our development in Dornoch to North Street.

“Highland Council has set standards for this path which we must meet to ensure it can be adopted.

“This is part of the councils’ wider aspirations to improve active travel throughout the region.”

