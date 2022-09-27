Luxury Inverlochy Castle Hotel reveals ‘ambitious’ renovation plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An iconic Lochaber castle hotel has revealed plans to expand – by transforming a stable block into more rooms.

Inverlochy Castle, at Torlundy, near Fort William, is a five-star hotel with 27 bedrooms.

Now plans have been approved to “meticulously” restore the listed stable block into eight luxury bedrooms.

Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), which manages the hotel, will oversee extensive renovations, including the walled garden that the stables overlook.

Each room will be named after a person who has a special relationship with the hotel.

‘Pay homage to this historic landscape.’

These include Albert Roux, who opened several restaurants at ICMI properties, and Clelland Barrie who entertained guests for over 15 years as the castle’s pianist.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: “This ambitious project will see the listed castle stables and walled garden carefully restored to breathe new life into the estate grounds and provide an additional luxurious and unique space for guests to enjoy.

“We want everyone who steps inside to feel like they’re being welcomed into our home, and the designs retain as much original character as possible.

“The Scottish Highlands’ exceptional beauty and landscapes means there is extremely high demand for five-star accommodation within the region.

“The expansion designs pay homage to this historic landscape, and we look forward to unveiling the new bedrooms and garden when complete.”