Luxury Inverlochy Castle Hotel reveals ‘ambitious’ renovation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Luxury Inverlochy Castle Hotel reveals ‘ambitious’ renovation plans

By Ross Hempseed
September 27, 2022, 4:28 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 4:45 pm
Inverlochy Castle hotel is located just north of Fort William. Picture by Inverlochy Castle.

An iconic Lochaber castle hotel has revealed plans to expand – by transforming a stable block into more rooms.

Inverlochy Castle, at Torlundy, near Fort William, is a five-star hotel with 27 bedrooms.

Now plans have been approved to “meticulously” restore the listed stable block into eight luxury bedrooms.

Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), which manages the hotel, will oversee extensive renovations, including the walled garden that the stables overlook.

Each room will be named after a person who has a special relationship with the hotel.

‘Pay homage to this historic landscape.’

These include Albert Roux, who opened several restaurants at ICMI properties, and Clelland Barrie who entertained guests for over 15 years as the castle’s pianist.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: “This ambitious project will see the listed castle stables and walled garden carefully restored to breathe new life into the estate grounds and provide an additional luxurious and unique space for guests to enjoy.

The castle has sprawling grounds including a lake . Picture by Inverlochy Castle.

“We want everyone who steps inside to feel like they’re being welcomed into our home, and the designs retain as much original character as possible.

“The Scottish Highlands’ exceptional beauty and landscapes means there is extremely high demand for five-star accommodation within the region.

“The expansion designs pay homage to this historic landscape, and we look forward to unveiling the new bedrooms and garden when complete.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech
Councillors approve final phase of Dornoch housing development - despite objections
0
Rare bees discovered at Highland Wildlife Park
0
Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid
0
Twin brothers to stand trial accused of murdering cyclist Tony Parsons
Learner driver among 14 speeders caught by police in NC500 crackdown
0
Salmon farmers 'proud' to save historic Harris dam for 'generations to come'
0
Five war memorials across the north of Scotland win awards
0
American actor Chris Noth takes on the West Highland Way
0

More from Press and Journal

'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks