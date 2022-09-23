Lochaber hospitality group to manage new hotel in Singapore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lochaber hospitality group to manage new hotel in Singapore

By Simon Warburton
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:26 pm
Hotel Telegraph Singapore.
The new Hotel Telegraph in Singapore.

Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) will accelerate its expansion in Asia next week.

The hospitality management group is signed up to run the new Hotel Telegraph in Singapore.

ICMI – based near Fort William – will manage all front and back-of-house services.

It will also look after all sales and marketing for the 134-bedroom hotel in the island city-state.

The heritage building, once a telecommunications hub, has been run as a hotel since 2014.

It will transform into the Hotel Telegraph, under new ownership and ICMI’s management, on Wednesday.

Luxury hotels already on ICMI’s books

ICMI manages some of Scotland’s most luxurious hotels, including Inverlochy Castle, Crossbasket Castle, Cromlix, Isle of Eriska, Greywalls and Rocpool Reserve.

The firm also operates in the Caribbean and oversaw the launch of The Liming, Bequia, in 2018.

In addition, it offers consultancy services around the world, including in Thailand, The Netherlands and Wales.

ICMI managing director Norbert Lieder said: “Singapore is widely considered one of the most attractive cities in the world, both for business and leisure. Demand for hotel rooms continues to increase.

Inverlochy Castle Hotel
Inverlochy Castle Hotel, near Fort William.

“ICMI’s attention to every detail of a hotel experience will help to elevate the Hotel Telegraph in the local market.

“Expansion internationally also helps us attract top talent, who are able to develop their careers across Scotland, the Caribbean and now Asia.”

Significant investment is under way at a number of ICMI’s hotels in Scotland.

This includes the launch of a new Michel Roux Jr restaurant and restoration of the stable block at Inverlochy Castle, near Fort William, to create eight new bedrooms.

At Crossbasket Castle on the outskirts of Glasgow, major expansion is under way to create a new restaurant, spa and 40-room hotel.

Continued demand for luxury rooms

Mr Lieder added: “The projects at both Inverlochy Castle and Crossbasket Castle represent a significant investment for the owners and are a result of continued demand for luxury rooms across Scotland.”

ICMI was founded more than a decade ago by the senior management of Inverlochy Castle Hotel to provide consulting and management services to the hotel and hospitality industries.

