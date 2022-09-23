Lochaber hospitality group to manage new hotel in Singapore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) will accelerate its expansion in Asia next week.

The hospitality management group is signed up to run the new Hotel Telegraph in Singapore.

ICMI – based near Fort William – will manage all front and back-of-house services.

It will also look after all sales and marketing for the 134-bedroom hotel in the island city-state.

The heritage building, once a telecommunications hub, has been run as a hotel since 2014.

It will transform into the Hotel Telegraph, under new ownership and ICMI’s management, on Wednesday.

Luxury hotels already on ICMI’s books

ICMI manages some of Scotland’s most luxurious hotels, including Inverlochy Castle, Crossbasket Castle, Cromlix, Isle of Eriska, Greywalls and Rocpool Reserve.

The firm also operates in the Caribbean and oversaw the launch of The Liming, Bequia, in 2018.

In addition, it offers consultancy services around the world, including in Thailand, The Netherlands and Wales.

ICMI managing director Norbert Lieder said: “Singapore is widely considered one of the most attractive cities in the world, both for business and leisure. Demand for hotel rooms continues to increase.

“ICMI’s attention to every detail of a hotel experience will help to elevate the Hotel Telegraph in the local market.

“Expansion internationally also helps us attract top talent, who are able to develop their careers across Scotland, the Caribbean and now Asia.”

Significant investment is under way at a number of ICMI’s hotels in Scotland.

This includes the launch of a new Michel Roux Jr restaurant and restoration of the stable block at Inverlochy Castle, near Fort William, to create eight new bedrooms.

At Crossbasket Castle on the outskirts of Glasgow, major expansion is under way to create a new restaurant, spa and 40-room hotel.

Continued demand for luxury rooms

Mr Lieder added: “The projects at both Inverlochy Castle and Crossbasket Castle represent a significant investment for the owners and are a result of continued demand for luxury rooms across Scotland.”

ICMI was founded more than a decade ago by the senior management of Inverlochy Castle Hotel to provide consulting and management services to the hotel and hospitality industries.