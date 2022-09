[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Keith and Inverurie Locos has been postponed because of heavy rain.

However, the clubs are in talks about rearranging the Kynoch Park encounter for tomorrow night.

Heavy rain this afternoon put the game in doubt with the decision taken to move it back a day.