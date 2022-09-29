UHI Inverness Graduations: Graduates celebrate achievements before setting out to support Highland communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 800 people attended a ceremony celebrating the achievements of this year’s UHI Inverness graduates.

The dreary weather didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance as graduates took to the stage to mark the completion of their studies at Eden Court.

It was the first face-to-face ceremony since 2019 and celebrated a wide range of degrees from HNCs to postgraduates.

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness, said the ceremony celebrated the role of the university in the region.

“This joyful event reminds me of the important role UHI Inverness plays within the Highland community,” he said.

“Our local communities need skilled, talented people like our graduates who have demonstrated amazing resilience and determination in extraordinary times.”

Sporting success

The legendary Stoltman brothers, from Invergordon, are former students at UHI Inverness and returned to inspire the next round of graduates.

They wowed crowds with tales of their triumph and were presented with Honorary Blues by the students’ association for outstanding achievement in sport.

Alexander Mackay was awarded Full Blues for athletics and Half Blues were awarded to Luke Davidson for athletics and Morgan Gray for equestrian.

William Campbell, president of the students’ association at the university, said: “I would like to thank all the new alumni of UHI Inverness for putting in the hard work to get where you are today.

“You are all an inspiration to all our new students; your success will motivate them to go on and achieve in their own studies.”

Alumni awards

Aviemore-based Iain Macneil is chief executive of one of Scotland’s largest publishing companies, Witherby Publishing Group.

He received an honorary doctorate at Thursday’s ceremony after overcoming difficulties with dyslexia and going on to help others across the globe do the same through the development of training software.

Vice principal Melanie Smith received the title of professor of biodiversity, conservation and education.

Vicky Johnson, director of the centre for living sustainably, was also acknowledged for receiving the title of professor of childhood, youth and sustainability.

Inverness Provost Glynis Sinclair said: “Behind every student graduating are families, friends, partners and supporters who have given their help and encouragement to see you through to this day.

“I say thank you to you all for your hard studies and endeavours and wish you the very best with your future careers.”