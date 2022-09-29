UHI Inverness Graduations: Meet the graduates who returned to academia, studied remotely and stayed loyal to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UHI Inverness Graduations: Meet the graduates who returned to academia, studied remotely and stayed loyal to the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
September 29, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:49 pm
UHI Inverness graduation. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness graduation. Image: UHI Inverness.

Students from a range of subjects and degrees have celebrated their graduation from UHI Inverness.

Eden Court was packed with more than 800 people as excited graduates came together as a university family for the final time.

The ceremony was attended by friends, families and staff from the university, as well as the area’s famous Stoltman brothers and a mix of alumni.

While there was talk of fond memories and stressful studies, the most colourful discussion was of the future.

Here are some of this year’s UHI Inverness students looking back on their studies and forward to what is to come:

Jody Smart

Jody Smart. Image: UHI Inverness.

UHI Inverness was Jody Smart’s first choice as he had no desire to leave the Highlands.

“I wanted to remain local to ensure family support, to save money and to allow me to continue with my part-time retail job,” he said.

The 22-year-old graduated with a first-class honours degree in architectural technology after joining UHI Inverness straight from school.

He said he was proud of himself for studying through the pandemic, even if it was “quite stressful at times”.

He added: “The course suited my skills and area of interest. I enjoy working with technology and was impressed with the design studios. I could see career potential after graduation.”

Inverness-based Mr Smart was right, securing a job with CRGP Architects within two days of completing his studies.

Jamie MacManaway

Jamie MacManaway. Image: UHI Inverness.

Jamie MacManaway dropped out of university after a year when he was younger, but decided to return at the age of 38.

He selected a geography degree, falling back in love with academia and saying: “There’s absolutely no way that I could be doing what I do now if I hadn’t done my degree.”

Based in Fort William, Mr MacManaway now divides his time between lecturing at UHI West Highland and a postgraduate research student at Dundee University.

He said: “I loved being able to spend time reading and learning about things that I was deeply interested in and passionate about. I also enjoyed being part of a small cohort and getting the opportunity to form relationships with the lecturers and tutors.

“The opportunity to get out and take part in field trips around the Highlands was a particular highlight.”

Amber MacInnes

Amber MacInnes. Image: UHI Inverness.

Commuting from Fort William to Inverness to study a BA in business management may sound like a big commitment, but it was one that paid off for Amber MacInnes.

The 21-year-old was able to keep her part-time job throughout her studies and now has a job as a finance/procurement assistant.

“This course was right for me as it was as close to home as possible which enabled me to hold down my part-time job at the same time,” said Ms MacInnes.

“It was also an area I had an interest in. I enjoyed getting the chance to meet new people, who I am still good friends with. I also enjoyed the learning which covered VAT, law, and economics as these were all relevant in real day-to-day life.”

She added that studying from home during the pandemic was made easy by tutors and lecturers at UHI Inverness.

Linda Hilton

Linda Hilton. Image: UHI Inverness.

Linda Hilton said she owes the completion of her studies to health and social studies tutors at UHI Inverness who supported her when she fell ill.

The 39-year old said: “My degree has helped me progress into a role that I would not have been able to do previously, and it has given me the confidence to move forward in many ways.

“I received support from my tutors when I became very ill from advanced endometriosis during Covid-19 due to delayed surgery. If it was not for them, I would have given up.”

Ms Hilton, from Nairn, is now on a year-long secondment with NHS Highland in its new type 2 diabetes food and health service.

She uses holistic methods to to improve her clients’ wellbeing and has just started new clinics in Aviemore and Nairn.

Nathalie Nobee-Marshall

Nathalie Nobee-Marshall. Image: UHI Inverness.

Despite already holding a number of management roles, Nathalie Nobee-Marshall wanted to return to university to further her skills.

The Forres-based 49-year-old graduated with a first-class degree in business and management with enterprise, and recommended the university to “anyone looking to study a course.”

She added: “I didn’t do a degree when I was young, and I felt that I needed to gain more knowledge for my future career.

“I have been a manager in several businesses, but I am always trying to achieve at a higher level and wanted to learn more. With my life experience and now my degree, I believe I will be able to make a success out of starting my own business to help support other businesses.”

Audrey Anderson

Audrey Anderson. Image: UHI Inverness.

Audrey Anderson juggled working and raising her family in Nairn throughout her child and youth studies degree.

The 37-year old is now taking a year out before going on to do a PGDE primary education course.

She encouraged anyone who wants to under take studies to persevere.

“I’ve gained so much experience in the sector I wish to work in and gained my degree to progress onto the PGDE primary teaching,” she said.

“If you want something really badly, put in the work, you will find your way through it and gain a qualification. Being able to study, work and raise a family through a pandemic wasn’t easy, but now I’m benefiting from my hard work and determination.”

Hannah Baxter

Hannah Baxter. Image: UHI Inverness.

Studying primary education at UHI Inverness led Hannah Baxter to her “dream job”.

The 21-year-old is now a probationary teacher at Smithton Primary School with her own primary three class.

Staying in her hometown of Inverness has been beneficial to her throughout her studies.

Ms Baxter said: “My first choice was always UHI Inverness.

“I compared all three universities I got offers from and they were very similar, so I decided to continue my studying with the UHI Inverness as I enjoyed the experience I had during my undergraduate degree. Remaining in Inverness meant I could also be with my family and save money too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Friends and family pay tribute to Philippa Grant at her funeral .
Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on…
Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap says he may have to stop selling Oban whisky. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban pub 'may have to stop selling' the town's whisky due to rising costs
Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
'Ride the Wave' documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.
Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter
UHI Inverness graduates celebrating at Eden Court. Image: UHI Inverness
IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree
Susan and John Lyons. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Meet the Dalcross married couple who graduated hand in hand
Fire crews called to blaze at EscoBar Inverness on Thursday afternoon. Image: Paul Campbell
Fire crews tackle major blaze at EscoBar restaurant in Inverness
Sarah McCarvel and baby Louie. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Sarah McCarvel welcomed new baby during studies

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks