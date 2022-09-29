UHI Inverness Graduations: Sarah McCarvel welcomed new baby during studies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For new mum Sarah McCarvel, studying at UHI Inverness gave her just the flexibility she needed.

The 33-year-old graduated with an MSc in human resources, and praised her tutors and the flexibility of the course for making it possible, after welcoming baby Louie to the world while studying.

Ms McCarvel is now HR Lead for the UK with LifeScan Scotland Ltd, a role she was recognised for at the cHeRries Awards earlier this year.

She attributed this success to her time at the Highland university.

“The knowledge I obtained helped me to win a prestigious cHeRries award for Excellent HR Manager 2022,” she said.

“I was pleased to be able to collect this award only weeks before giving birth to my son Louie. In gaining my MSc, I hope to continue to progress my career.”

‘Great support’ from tutors

Ms McCarvel was one of 800 people who attended the graduation ceremony at Eden Court on Thursday.

She said the HR course at UHI Inverness was “ideal” for helping her progress in her career while navigating being a new mum and working full-time

“I particularly enjoyed the fact that I was able to undertake structured learning and found the lecturers very helpful,” she added.

“I found the style of teaching very convenient as I was able to study around my full-time job. The materials were available online which supported flexible learning. I was able to study during my pregnancy and received great support from the lecturers.”