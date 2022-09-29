Couple who met and got engaged on Ben Nevis set off in dark for summit wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Couple who met and got engaged on Ben Nevis set off in dark for summit wedding

By Darren McConachie
September 29, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 2:39 pm
Natalie and Neil exhanging their vows with the humanist on Ben Nevis. Photo: Deadline
Natalie and Neil exhanging their vows with the humanist on Ben Nevis. Photo: Deadline

A couple hiked over five hours uphill in the early hours of the morning so they could have their wedding on top of Ben Nevis.

Natalie and Neil Buchan left ground level at 5am in the pitch black so they could exchange their vows at the highest point in the Highlands.

The loved-up pair from South Lanarkshire were adamant atop the 4,413ft mountain was the only place for them after meeting at the same spot exactly two years to the day before the wedding.

It was also where Neil, 40, got down on one knee on September 19 last year to ask for Natalie’s hand in marriage.

The couple and wedding party hiking at 5am on Ben Nevis. Photo: Deadline

Neil, a wagon driver, wore full regalia including his kilt, sporran, and thick socks with tartan flashes as he hiked.

However, transport planner Natalie, 38, opted to put on her waterproofs on the day due to the weather after initially planning to wear her white wedding dress for the nuptials.

The newlyweds were joined by several friends who also braved the weather conditions to hike the mountain so they could be part of Natalie and Neil’s special day.

Met, engaged and married at Ben Nevis summit

Images show the couple exchanging their vows in a humanist ceremony before returning back to ground level so Natalie could put on her wedding dress to take part in a handfasting ceremony.

Natalie said: “We met on Ben Nevis in 2020, I was going through a divorce and came up to Scotland to get away and ended up meeting Neil.

“We both love the outdoors and of course, we met here [Ben Nevis] so it is a very special place for us.

“We actually met, got engaged and married all on September 19 so that date will always be special.

Natalie and Neil with friends at the summit. Photo: Deadline

“Our friends were a bit surprised when we told them our wedding location but a lot of them said they would give it a go.

“It’s an achievement in itself to climb Ben Nevis but then when people got to the summit they realised they were also there for our wedding.

“I ended up getting married in my waterproofs because as it was raining we held a second part, the handfasting ceremony at the shipwreck for our parents.

“It was a bit stressful but overall it was great and we were impressed with our friends making it to the top.

Natalie and Neil exchanging rings. Photo: Deadline

“We then loved our honeymoon on Skye, we went for 12 days.

Natalie added: “If anyone else was thinking of having their wedding on Ben Nevis I would say go for it, it is different and unique, you’ll never forget it.”

A unique wedding

The couple arranged their unique wedding through Wild Scottish Weddings, a company that offers an alternative to traditional weddings and civil ceremonies for people who love the outdoors.

Sarah Cormack, who owns the company, today said: “We were delighted to help Natalie and Neil plan and guide their unique wedding.

“We loved their back story about how they met and got engaged on top of Ben Nevis and wanted to help them achieve their dream of getting married there too which they did, with their family and friends by their side.”

Ben Nevis is the United Kingdom’s highest mountain and is climbed by over 150,000 people annually.

