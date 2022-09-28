Missing Skye man Harry Macdonald last seen a week ago

Harry Macdonald has been reported missing from Skye.

The 59-year-old was last seen in the Portree area at around 10am on Wednesday, September 21.

Mr Macdonald is described as being white, 6ft 2ins, with white/grey receding hair and dark, bushy eyebrows.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Mr Macdonald or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 2186 of Wednesday September 21.