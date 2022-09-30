‘Where are our councillors?’: Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at meetings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Where are our councillors?’: Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at meetings

By Louise Glen
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.
Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy.

A community council has hit out at the lack of attendance from elected members.

Outgoing Oban Community Council chairwoman Marri Malloy, who has led the group for 15 years, demanded answers after just three of the eight Argyll and Bute councillors attended their meeting.

Councillors Jim Lynch and Kieron Green were at the meeting in-person at Oban High School on Monday.

Another councillor, Andrew Vennard, was there virtually – as were some other community council members and the public.

Councillors Luna Martin, Julie MacKenzie, Willie Hume, Amanda Hampsey and Andrew Kain were not in attendance.

Councillor Andrew Vennard gave apologies for two of the councillors missing from the meeting.

‘These meetings are important’

Mrs Malloy wanted to know why they were missing.

She said: “We have three councillors here. Where are the rest of them, that are not here? These community council meetings are important. There is no excuse for those elected to represent us, not to be here.

“They should be available at our community council.”

Mr Green reminded the group – which hit the headlines earlier this year after footage of a naked man in the bath was used to hack into the Zoom meeting – that the councillors have several other community councils within their remit.

He said: “Luna has been involved in another part of Argyll where there is a by-election taking place. When the Zoom link didn’t work last time she ran down to come to the meeting in person.

“In one of the wards, Oban North and Lorn, there are 13 community council meetings a month, in the other ward, Oban South and the Isles, there are four a month.”

He said that the role of a councillor was said to be some 17.5 hours a week, but in reality councillors did many more.

But incoming community council chairman Neil MacIntyre said: “If you stand for election in this area you should be coming to this meeting. It is only one meeting a month.”

Mr MacIntyre pushed Mr Green on his own plans for future meetings, as he is due to become a dad in November and his partner lives in Ayrshire.

The councillor said he plans to be in Oban when he “needs to be”.

Councillor Kieron Green

Virtual meetings the way forward for dad-to-be

“I am committed to continuing to represent communities across Oban North and Lorn,” he said.

“Indeed I regularly attend all 13 community councils across Oban North and Lorn which I regard as an important link between us as councillors and the wide area we cover.

“This is in addition to the council, committee and IJB meetings I am a member of to input into strategic decision-making across Argyll and Bute.”

The independent added: “A number of other councillors balance their family commitments with duties which is my intention also after November [when his baby is due].

“Whilst I regard my role as a councillor as full-time, as councillors we do not have employment rights.

“Nevertheless Cosla has issued guidance on family leave for councillors, and I intend to take leave in line with this to support my partner.

“Over the following months it is also my intention make use of the ability to virtually attend meetings wherever possible to provide a reasonable work-life balance.”

After the discussion, Conservative Mr Vennard said he had meant to offer apologies for his colleagues Mrs Hampsey and Mr Kain, who he said were detained at another meeting.

So where were the other councillors?

Politics student Luna Martin, 24, has been elected as a Scottish Green for Oban. Picture Louise Glen/DCT Media

Luna Martin

Miss Martin lives in Oban, and represents the Oban North and Lorn ward for the Greens.

It was a case of missing an invitation to the meeting, and not having it in her diary.

Miss Martin said: “It’s my fault entirely, feel awful about that, haven’t missed one yet until now.

“Will do better in the future. Thanks for flagging this up.”

Councillor Julie MacKenzie in Oban

Julie MacKenzie

Ms MacKenzie lives in the Oban North and Lorn, the ward that she represents for the SNP.

She said: “Having experienced far too many incidences of harassment since my election in 2016, and following advice received from the council, Police Scotland and Cosla, I had to review and adapt my working practices and home life.

“As part of this exercise I took the decision to no longer attend Oban Community Council.

“The attempts of some community councillors to draw public attention to this matter is shameful, and only serves to further compound the harassment.”

“There is no place in a modern day, progressive Scotland for any form of abuse, harassment or intimidation within public life.

“These behaviours are all well documented barriers to standing for election.”

Amanda Hampsey, who was elected alongside her son Daniel at the last elections. Picture Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Amanda Hampsey

Mrs Hampsey lives in Dunoon, and represents Oban, Lorn and the Isles – some 75 miles from her home.

The Conservative councillor, who is policy lead for care services, said: “Community councils play a crucial role in our local democracy and Oban is no different in that regard.

“Since my election in May, I have been delighted to attend Oban Community Council meetings and going forward I am absolutely committed to attending as many as possible.

“I have also arranged a surgery in Oban on November 29 at the Corran Halls from 6-8pm where any resident will be welcome to come along to raise any issues they feel I can help with.

“I will continue to engage closely with Oban Community Council and others across the region to bring about positive developments for our communities.”

Willie Hume

Mr Hume, who lives on Mull, was invited to comment.

Mr Hume is a member of the SNP.

Andrew Kane

Mr Kane who lives on Mull, was invited to comment.

Mr Kane is an independent councillor and the policy lead for roads and transport.

