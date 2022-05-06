‘Urgent action needs to be taken’: Argyll and Bute’s first Green councillor vows to get to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Urgent action needs to be taken’: Argyll and Bute’s first Green councillor vows to get to work

By Louise Glen
May 6, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 5:36 pm
Politics student Luna Martin, 24, has been elected as a Scottish Green for Oban. Picture Louise Glen/DCT Media
Politics student Luna Martin, 24, has been elected as a Scottish Green for Oban. Picture Louise Glen/DCT Media

Argyll and Bute Council has elected its first Green councillor.

Luna Martin, a 24-year-old politics student, said tackling coastal erosion on the Isle of Luing was her first and most pressing job.

Miss Martin, who is now the representative for Oban North and Lorn, was a pupil at Lochgilphead High School and grew up in Ardrishaig.

She is currently studying at university in Perth, while also running an antiques shop in Oban.

“I would like to see Argyll and Bute grow into a keystone for sustainable green communities,” she said.

“After a wee nap, I want to go back to the Isle of Luing to speak to them more about their very pressing problem with coastal erosion. Frankly it is falling to bits. Urgent actions needs to be taken.

“I want Argyll and Bute to take on a study that visualises the effect of erosion and greenhouse gases on the area – so that people plainly see that we need to take action now.

Youngest and only green candidate

She continued: “I am delighted to have been elected. I think I am the youngest, and the only Green candidate to be elected.”

Miss Martin said she will be “accessible” and can be found not only in her shop but on her nightly beach cleans  at Ganavan, and every weekend at Tralee Beach near Benderloch.

Also elected in the ward were Julie McKenzie SNP, Kieron Green Independent and Andrew Vennard, Conservative.

The Greens also celebrated some success in the Highlands today – with at least two candidates already securing seats.

