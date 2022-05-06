‘Urgent action needs to be taken’: Argyll and Bute’s first Green councillor vows to get to work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Argyll and Bute Council has elected its first Green councillor.

Luna Martin, a 24-year-old politics student, said tackling coastal erosion on the Isle of Luing was her first and most pressing job.

Miss Martin, who is now the representative for Oban North and Lorn, was a pupil at Lochgilphead High School and grew up in Ardrishaig.

She is currently studying at university in Perth, while also running an antiques shop in Oban.

“I would like to see Argyll and Bute grow into a keystone for sustainable green communities,” she said.

“After a wee nap, I want to go back to the Isle of Luing to speak to them more about their very pressing problem with coastal erosion. Frankly it is falling to bits. Urgent actions needs to be taken.

“I want Argyll and Bute to take on a study that visualises the effect of erosion and greenhouse gases on the area – so that people plainly see that we need to take action now.

Youngest and only green candidate

She continued: “I am delighted to have been elected. I think I am the youngest, and the only Green candidate to be elected.”

Miss Martin said she will be “accessible” and can be found not only in her shop but on her nightly beach cleans at Ganavan, and every weekend at Tralee Beach near Benderloch.

Also elected in the ward were Julie McKenzie SNP, Kieron Green Independent and Andrew Vennard, Conservative.

The Greens also celebrated some success in the Highlands today – with at least two candidates already securing seats.