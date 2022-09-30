Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory

By Callum Law
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith are both hoping to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith are both hoping to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Fraserburgh veteran Bryan Hay and Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith are determined to savour Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup success again.

The sides meet in the 126th Shire Cup final tonight at the Haughs, Turriff.

Since making his Broch debut in 2006, Hay has helped the Bellslea outfit win this competition on five occasions.

But the defender – who is closing in on 500 Fraserburgh appearances and will celebrate his testimonial with a game against St Johnstone in December – remains hungry for more success.

Hay, 33, said: “It does mean a lot to have won this tournament – the cup goes back a long time and there’s a lot of history.

“And Fraserburgh has a lot of history in the competition. We love to win it, hopefully we can do it again.

“The desire to win things probably gets stronger the older you get, because there’s less time left for you to win things.

Fraserburgh have won the Aberdeenshire Cup five times during Bryan Hay’s career

“In my Broch career, I had a slow start in terms of winning things. It’s only in the last nine or 10 years since Kris Hunter and then Mark Cowie took over that I’ve won medals.

“It gets the juices flowing when you win things and you want to keep doing it – especially when you see what it means to the fans and the people on the committee at the club.

“It’s a great trophy to win and it means a lot of everyone at the club and in the town. It’s not just about the players.”

Smith looking for cup treble

Smith was part of the Formartine sides who won the Aberdeenshire Cup in 2013 and 2017.

The defender, who celebrated his testimonial with a game against Aberdeen in pre-season, would love to make it a hat-trick.

The 33-year-old added: “For me there’s more football behind me than in front of me at this stage of my career.

“Any final you get to, you don’t know if it’s going to be your last, so I’m delighted we’re there again and hopefully we can get a good result.

Stuart Smith, pictured second from right, has won the Aberdeenshire Cup twice with Formartine

“They were great days for us when we won the cup. The first trophy I won with Formartine was the Aberdeenshire Cup against Inverurie.

“Then a few years later we beat Cove at Balmoor to win it again and that was a fantastic occasion against a really good Cove side.

“Those are great memories and, if we were able to get a win this time, it would be up there with those memories.

“If you’re not concerned about winning trophies or winning games then that’s the time to pack it in.

“I’ll keep going as long as that hunger and desire to win games and win trophies is still there.”

United look to end losing final run as Broch aim for top form

Formartine have come close to more Shire Cup success in recent times, having lost in the last three finals – twice to Fraserburgh and last season to Banks o’ Dee.

Smith said: “It’s never nice to lose a final and hopefully we can change that.

“Getting to finals is a good thing, we need to try to enjoy it and win or lose we need to have no regrets at the end of the game.

“Fraserburgh are traditionally a good cup team and they’re league champions so it’ll be a hard game.”

Fraserburgh may be Breedon Highland League champions, but this term they’re sitting sixth, three places below Formartine.

Hay reckons they’ve still to hit top form, and added: “Formartine are a good team and it will be a really tough game.

“We probably haven’t hit the standards we did last season so far for various reasons.

“Hopefully we can start in the final and get the win.”

