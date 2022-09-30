EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget

Furious Conservative MSP Maurice Golden has broken ranks to condemn his UK party leader's "extreme" budget plans as ordinary families brace for economic turmoil.
Derek Healey
September 30, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 8:27 pm
Maurice Golden says he cannot justify some of the UK party's decisions.
The North East regional politician branded Liz Truss’s package of tax cuts for top earners as “indefensible”.

And he accused the prime minister of setting a budget for party members “rather than the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Golden, who had backed former chancellor Rishi Sunak to lead the party, said Ms Truss is now pursuing her agenda in an “extreme” way.

‘Indefensible’

“I wasn’t impressed – I think politically the abolishment of the higher rate of tax is indefensible,” said Mr Golden, who is based in Dundee.

“When constituents in Dundee have got in touch and asked how I, as a Conservative, can justify the abolishment of the higher rate tax band, I’ve said I can’t and I won’t.

“My duty is ultimately to stick up for the people of Dundee and I don’t think they’re best served through that policy intervention.

“I think it’s very worrying for the Scottish Conservatives that they could be impacted – and we could be impacted even more so in the city.

“2017 was a high point for us in terms of the local elections and it was very disappointing last year. I think that worse is potentially to follow.”

Liz Truss’s leadership is already in trouble.

Mr Golden spoke out one week after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion in tax cuts.

The move immediately forced the pound down to historic lows and forced the Bank of England to intervene and calm the markets.

Among the measures were confirmation that the 45p top rate of tax will be scrapped from April 2023.

The cut will save the 660,000 highest earners in the UK an average of £10,000 a year.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has sparked economic chaos.

The Scottish Conservatives called for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to replicate the policy.

But she flatly ruled out the suggestion and accused the Tories of “crashing the pound”.

Mr Golden said interest rates and a strong performance for the dollar had also played a role, but markets “reacted poorly” to the chancellor’s plan.

He praised the decision to bring forward a cut in the basic rate income tax from 20% to 19% from April 2023, rather than 2024.

Mr Golden said this will “help a whole host of people”.

But the MSP warned Conservatives in Scotland could be held accountable at the ballot box for the cut to the top rate of tax.

Mr Golden said Rishi Sunak has been “proved correct” since his warning during the leadership race that Ms Truss’s economic policies would lead to a “run on the pound and a real risk for economic growth”.

‘Gamble’

The MSP described the prime minister’s current agenda as a “big gamble”.

“I’ve got concerns about that agenda,” Mr Golden said.

“I had concerns throughout the leadership contest that some of these policies could be enacted.

“I never thought it would go as far as it has done.

“I would encourage Liz Truss and the UK Government to serve everyone throughout the United Kingdom.”

The warning comes two days before Conservatives meet for their UK party conference in Birmingham.

Some MPs have already urged Ms Truss not to abandon her predecessor’s Levelling Up agenda as part of further cost-cutting measures.

Mr Golden said he would be “extremely disheartened” if there was any cut to Levelling Up cash.

5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland

