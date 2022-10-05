‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:55 am
Councillors have given the green light to Grantown-on-Spey church redesign. Picture: Sandy McCook
Councillors have given the green light to Grantown-on-Spey church redesign. Picture: Sandy McCook

The surprise decision is a crucial step in the long journey to modernise the parish church, known as Inverallan.

Council planners had taken issue with proposals to install solar panels on a prominent roof of the B-listed kirk.

But members took a different view, arguing the visual impact is “subjective” and congratulating the congregation for its forward-thinking approach.

They voted to grant planning permission for the Grantown church revamp, but to refuse permission for the photovoltaic panels.

This allows the redesign to forge ahead, whilst local planning officers work with the church on a compromise for the solar panels.

The committee was unanimous that turning down a planning application like this one would be “catastrophic” for the sustainability of churches across the Highlands.

Modern, flexible community space

Inverallan’s vision is to create a place of worship and a multi-functional community venue. The revamped building will provide a large venue for local events ranging from religious gatherings to public meetings and concerts.

It will also include a social enterprise cafe, meeting rooms and activity spaces, together with accessible toilets, stairs and lift.

An early illustration of the modernisation plans for Grantown-on-Spey parish church.

It’s a plan that is years in the making.

But it looked set to be thrown out, as council planners objected to some of the modern additions to the Category B Listed building.

While officers said there is a place for modern technology in heritage spaces, the roof of the church was not that place. Planners said it would have a detrimental impact both on the church and on the Grantown-on-Spey conservation area.

As a compromise, they suggested putting the solar panels on the slope of the nave or on the ground. However, the applicant declined these suggestions.

During the hearing, members pointed out that the preferred roof space is south facing, whilst the alternative faces north east – not ideal for the elusive Scottish sun.

Members voice their support for the congregation

While councillors were mindful of the building’s heritage, they were clearly keen to find a pragmatic solution.

Councillor Andrew MacKintosh perhaps best summed up the mood of the chamber, stating: “It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral. This is an appropriate 21st century use for a 21st century building.”

The debate turned to the importance of supporting heritage buildings to remain sustainable.

“If we don’t approve it, buildings like this will fall into disuse and disrepair, and they’ll be a total loss to the local community,” said councillor Bill Lobban.

Mr Lobban tabled an amendment to grant planning permission, with conditions. These conditions were to add noise management and ventilation measures, and to decline approval for the solar panels but allow local planning officials to work with the applicant on a compromise.

John Wilson, convener of the Grantown-on-Spey church’s development committee.

Other members wanted to go a step further. Councillor Angus MacDonald said it would be “catastrophic” to refuse.

“I think the proposal looks absolutely fine,” he said. “We’re approving 600 foot high turbines. This is a very green, commendable opportunity. We should support the congregation in their ambitions to make their church viable.”

Councillors MacDonald and Chris Ballance tabled their own amendment to grant planning permission in full, including the solar panels in their original position. However, they lost the vote 8-5.

Regardless, the decision allows the Grantown-on-Spey church to press on with its ambitious plans. The issue of where to put those solar panels, is one for another day.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton
To go with story by David Mackay. Shetland house Halloween artwork Picture shows; Shetland house Halloween artwork. Shetland. Shetland News Shetland News Date; Unknown
Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork
Orkney and Shetland Valuation
External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced Orkney and Shetland Valuation…
Disney's production designer for Star Wars says Cruachan Dam looks like Darth Vadar's mask.
Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ogilvy demanded money with a knife and made off on BMX Picture shows; Jack Ogilvy Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/10/2022
BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money
The warning of strong winds across the north and north-east has been removed overnight. Image: Pauline Collie.
Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Strong winds are forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands on Wednesday morning. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Met Office issued yellow warning for strong winds across north and north-east
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks