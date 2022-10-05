‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The surprise decision is a crucial step in the long journey to modernise the parish church, known as Inverallan.

Council planners had taken issue with proposals to install solar panels on a prominent roof of the B-listed kirk.

But members took a different view, arguing the visual impact is “subjective” and congratulating the congregation for its forward-thinking approach.

They voted to grant planning permission for the Grantown church revamp, but to refuse permission for the photovoltaic panels.

This allows the redesign to forge ahead, whilst local planning officers work with the church on a compromise for the solar panels.

The committee was unanimous that turning down a planning application like this one would be “catastrophic” for the sustainability of churches across the Highlands.

Modern, flexible community space

Inverallan’s vision is to create a place of worship and a multi-functional community venue. The revamped building will provide a large venue for local events ranging from religious gatherings to public meetings and concerts.

It will also include a social enterprise cafe, meeting rooms and activity spaces, together with accessible toilets, stairs and lift.

It’s a plan that is years in the making.

But it looked set to be thrown out, as council planners objected to some of the modern additions to the Category B Listed building.

While officers said there is a place for modern technology in heritage spaces, the roof of the church was not that place. Planners said it would have a detrimental impact both on the church and on the Grantown-on-Spey conservation area.

As a compromise, they suggested putting the solar panels on the slope of the nave or on the ground. However, the applicant declined these suggestions.

During the hearing, members pointed out that the preferred roof space is south facing, whilst the alternative faces north east – not ideal for the elusive Scottish sun.

Members voice their support for the congregation

While councillors were mindful of the building’s heritage, they were clearly keen to find a pragmatic solution.

Councillor Andrew MacKintosh perhaps best summed up the mood of the chamber, stating: “It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral. This is an appropriate 21st century use for a 21st century building.”

The debate turned to the importance of supporting heritage buildings to remain sustainable.

“If we don’t approve it, buildings like this will fall into disuse and disrepair, and they’ll be a total loss to the local community,” said councillor Bill Lobban.

Mr Lobban tabled an amendment to grant planning permission, with conditions. These conditions were to add noise management and ventilation measures, and to decline approval for the solar panels but allow local planning officials to work with the applicant on a compromise.

Other members wanted to go a step further. Councillor Angus MacDonald said it would be “catastrophic” to refuse.

“I think the proposal looks absolutely fine,” he said. “We’re approving 600 foot high turbines. This is a very green, commendable opportunity. We should support the congregation in their ambitions to make their church viable.”

Councillors MacDonald and Chris Ballance tabled their own amendment to grant planning permission in full, including the solar panels in their original position. However, they lost the vote 8-5.

Regardless, the decision allows the Grantown-on-Spey church to press on with its ambitious plans. The issue of where to put those solar panels, is one for another day.

