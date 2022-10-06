Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has already cancelled a number of its services on Thursday and warned more cancellations could follow as the day goes on.

Strong winds continue to hit the West Coast and other areas of the north and north-east.

Today’s bad weather comes after the Met Office released yellow weather warnings for wind and rain earlier in the week.

Traffic Scotland has also issued wind warnings to drivers using the Kessock Bridge and Skye Bridge, especially those in high sided vehicles.

Affected CalMac routes

The following CalMac routes have either been cancelled or are subject to last-minute cancellations due to weather:

Mallaig – Small Isles

Fionnphort – Iona

Tayinloan – Gigha

Oban – Colonsay

Oban – Coll – Tiree

Mallaig – Armadale

Uig – Lochmaddy

Uig – Tarbert

Ardhmor – Eriskay

Gourock – Kilcreggan

Gourock – Dunoon

Ardrossan – Brodick

Oban – Castlebay

Kennacraig – Islay

❌ RED #Mallaig #SmallIsles 06Oct Due to adverse weather we have not been able to arrange a charter vessel, therefore all sailings on this route remain cancelled for today. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) October 6, 2022

On top of the routes affected by weather, a number of other CalMac vessels are also out of service.

MV Catriona has been pulled from service due to a technical issue, so sailings between Claonaig and Lochranza have been cancelled.

Due to essential repairs to the linkspan at Lochboisdale, no sailings are operating between Mallaig and Lochboisdale until October 8.

Capacity will also be limited on Loch Alainn, which serves Colintraive and Rhubodach.

Passengers can check the CalMac website for the latest updates.