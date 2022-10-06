Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services

By Lauren Robertson
October 6, 2022, 7:38 am
CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.

CalMac has already cancelled a number of its services on Thursday and warned more cancellations could follow as the day goes on.

Strong winds continue to hit the West Coast and other areas of the north and north-east.

Today’s bad weather comes after the Met Office released yellow weather warnings for wind and rain earlier in the week.

Traffic Scotland has also issued wind warnings to drivers using the Kessock Bridge and Skye Bridge, especially those in high sided vehicles.

Affected CalMac routes

The following CalMac routes have either been cancelled or are subject to last-minute cancellations due to weather:

  • Mallaig – Small Isles
  • Fionnphort – Iona
  • Tayinloan – Gigha
  • Oban – Colonsay
  • Oban – Coll – Tiree
  • Mallaig – Armadale
  • Uig – Lochmaddy
  • Uig – Tarbert
  • Ardhmor – Eriskay
  • Gourock  – Kilcreggan
  • Gourock – Dunoon
  • Ardrossan – Brodick
  • Oban – Castlebay
  • Kennacraig – Islay

On top of the routes affected by weather, a number of other CalMac vessels are also out of service.

MV Catriona has  been pulled from service due to a technical issue, so sailings between Claonaig and Lochranza have been cancelled.

Due to essential repairs to the linkspan at Lochboisdale, no sailings are operating between Mallaig and Lochboisdale until October 8.

Capacity will also be limited on Loch Alainn, which serves Colintraive and Rhubodach.

Passengers can check the CalMac website for the latest updates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The NHS Highland board will meet next week to hear about its budget and funding challenges for the year ahead. Picture by Sandy McCook
NHS Highland finances in peril as Scottish Government says it will take back unspent…
A Generic Photo of line-up of craft beers. See PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/iStock. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature DRINK Craft Beer.
North brewing deals and pub sale highlight resilient interest in beer
Cairngorms.
Cairngorm Mountain study to tap into super-hot energy source
Lower Milovaig resident Nikki Veen was helped by the community to rescue 35-year-old O'Malley.
'The miracle of Milovaig': Skye community comes together to rescue much-loved horse trapped in…
Striking workers in Inverness. Supplied by Robert Woolley.
'People will die this winter' trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis…
Post Thumbnail
People near and far invited to Oban Winter Festival
Home Bargains at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend
Grantown Primary School.
Refurbishment works worth £2 million to begin at Grantown Primary
Highland Home Carers boss Campbell Mair says independent care sector needs fairer terms. Picture supplied by Co-operative Development Scotland
'We need to get round the table immediately' - Highland Home Carers boss in…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price confident Elgin City have fighting chance of reaching SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals

Editor's Picks