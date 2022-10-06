Man, 91, dies at scene of two-car crash on A90 near Balmedie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 91-year-old man has died in a two-car crash north of Balmedie that left three others in hospital, including an 18-month-old boy.

The crash occurred at around 9.40am today on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

Emergency services attended but the man, who was driving a silver BMW, died at the scene.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Three people travelling in a black Nissan Qashqai were also involved in the incident.

A 41-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old boy were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. There are no details of their injuries.

Fire appliances from Ellon and Central were also called to attend the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We received a call reporting the two-vehicle crash at 9.40am today.

“Fire crews from Ellon and Central were called to attend and arrived on scene at 9.53am.”

Police closed road to investigate

The A90 Peterhead road was closed for around seven hours following the collision.

At 3pm, the southbound lane on the road was opened. Both lanes were reopened by 5pm.

Police confirmed inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

PC Craig Laing, from north-east road policing, said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not already come forward, to contact police.

“We are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 0730 of October 6.