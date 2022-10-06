Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal erosion

By Chloe Irvine
October 6, 2022, 8:18 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 8:35 pm
Artefacts from the Bronze Age were on the brink of being lost forever

Archaeology Shetland has found 6,000 years worth of archaeology in the isles, but one hotspot in particular faces going underwater.

Several sites in the islands show evidence dating back to around 2500BC to 1900AD with fascinating artefacts.

A drone survey of Whalsies Ayre in Burra revealed an extensive prehistoric landscape.

However, it also demonstrated the threat of erosion to the site, with one 4,000-year-old Haa house already half-submerged by rising seas.

While volunteers were keen to record the eroding coast edge to show the impact of climate change, they came across pottery dating to the Neolithic or early Bronze Age.

This included a sherd of Shetland beaker dated to over 4,150 years old, which was hanging off the crumbling coast edge and could have been lost to the next high tide.

Rare sherd of Shetland Beaker

‘Real-time damage’

Stephen Jennings, from Archaeology Shetland, is keen to save such archeology and highlight how quickly things are changing.

He said: “We can see the real-time damage rising sea levels are causing.

“The Archaeology Shetland member who reported the stone box at Gossabrough Beach had spent a lot of time there in his youth as his grandparents had a croft on Yell.

“He occasionally returned to walk the sites he so fondly remembered and earlier this year noticed the feature eroding from the banks on the beach.

“In the span of a few months from discovery until we visited it had already begun to collapse.

“A few months more and it would likely have passed unnoticed. This is how quickly things are changing.”

‘Keep an eye on sites before its washed away’

Ellie Graham, a PhD student at Aberdeen University who is researching climate change, expressed the importance of being watchful over historic sites in the isles.

She said: “Shetland has a rich heritage of archaeological sites around its coasts, from prehistoric settlements that were originally much further from the sea, to much more recent maritime features which were specifically constructed here for coastal industries.

The University of Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson

“They are all now increasingly threatened by accelerated erosion driven by climate change.

“It’s more important than ever to keep an eye on known sites and for new exposures, so we can rescue valuable archaeological information before its washed away by the sea.”

Adam Civico, head of content marketing for Promote Shetland, believes these findings prove how rich Shetland is in archeology and history.

He explained: “Shetland boasts exceptional archaeology and heritage.

“This includes world-renowned sites like Jarlshof and Mousa Broch, as well as unknown gems like those discovered by Ellie Graham and Archaeology Shetland volunteers, which have been documented and preserved before they were swept away by the waves.

“This project demonstrates that Shetland’s thousands of years of human history are still tangible.”

‘Valuable information about past sea level’

Joanna Hambly, from the Scape Trust (Scotland’s Coastal Archaeology and the Problem of Erosion) praised the research done in Burra.

“It is wonderful to see new research at Whalsies Ayre, one of Shetland’s highest priority coastal sites at risk and to have results suggesting it could be a Neolithic house is very exciting and provides valuable information about past sea level change.

“Current and future sea level rise in Shetland will put Whalsies Ayre and many other similar sites in increasing peril.

“It has never been more important to keep an eye on them and take action to rescue the valuable information about our past they contain,” she added.

