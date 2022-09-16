Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Find out where the Great British Beach Clean is happening near you

By Philippa Gerrard
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 8:04 am
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Beach clean volunteers are vital to make the events a success. Supplied by Marine Conservation Society.

Volunteers from across the north and north east are needed to take part in one of the biggest beach cleaning events in the country – and it starts today.

The Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean is running from September 16 to 25 and there are plenty of local events to get involved in.

From Stonehaven to Orkney, beach cleans and litter surveys are planned across the region and enthusiastic volunteers are needed.

Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Come rain or shine, the beach cleans must go on. Supplied by Marine Conservation Society

Find your nearest beach clean

The Great British Beach Clean is more than just a litter pick.

Every year volunteers make note of the litter they collect, sharing the data with the Marine Conservation Society’s experts.

The charity has used data collected to campaign for carrier bag charges, single-use plastic bans and, due to start in August 2023, Scotland’s deposit return scheme for bottles and cans.

Last year, volunteers in Scotland collected over two tonnes of litter, with an average of 3.46 items recorded for every metre of beach surveyed across Scotland.

In the north and north-east, you can join beach cleans at:

  • Aberdeen (Sept 18)
  • Stonehaven (Sept 24)
  • Nairn (Sept 24)
  • Ardersier (Sept 16)
  • Avoch (Sept 18)
  • Rosemarkie (Sept 24)
  • Cromarty (Sept 19)
  • Saltburn (Sept 18)
  • Invergordon (Sept 20)
  • Burray, Orkney (Sept 16)

For a map of each location and a full list of all Scottish beach cleans, visit the MCS website here. 

Marine conservation society
There are a number of officials and volunteer-run beach cleans happening across the north and north-east. Supplied by Marine Conservation Society

What might you find out on the beach?

These events aren’t like ordinary beach cleans where volunteers bag up rubbish as fast as they can and move on.

These cleans are more data-driven and there is a focus on keeping records of exactly what kinds of litter are picked up.

For example, 75% of all litter collected across the UK during last year’s Great British Beach Clean was made of plastic or polystyrene.

beach clean
The Great British Beach Clean focuses not just on how much litter is collected, but on what that litter is. Supplied by Marine Conservation Society

The beach cleans even get down to the nitty-gritty of individual problematic items, like cotton buds and face masks.

By counting the items, the MCS can measure the impact of policy and cultural changes.

This includes the likes of the plastic bag charge which was introduced in Scotland in 2015 to reduce the number of bags ending up on beaches, rivers and in landfill.

Happily, data from MCS beach cleans shows that this policy has worked and plastic bags continue to become less commonplace on beaches, from a high of 13 per 100m of beach on average in 2013, down to just 3 in 2021.

‘Volunteers help provide vital evidence’

Catherine Gemmell, Scotland conservation officer at the MCS said: “Our volunteers have helped provide vital evidence to ban single-use plastic items like cutlery and cotton bud sticks.

“With 25 wet wipes found on average per 100m of surveyed Scottish beach during the 2021 Great British Beach Clean, our data is also currently being used to call for a ban on single-use plastic wet wipes.

litter on a beach
Data collected on Great British Beach Cleans is used to lobby the government and change policies to help the environment. Supplied by Marine Conservation Society.

“We need the government to be faster at turning off the single-use tap still pouring into Scottish seas.”

She added that the Scottish Government is currently consulting on a Circular Economy Bill and the data that beach cleaning volunteers collect is vital evidence used to call for swift and ambitious action.

See more about the Great British Beach Clean:

