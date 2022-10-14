Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic controls are in place on the Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rainfall – with more on the way.

Bear Scotland has said traffic controls are in place on the A83 Tarbet to Kintyre road and will remain there until 10pm.

A convoy system will then be put in place overnight as more rain is forecast in the early hours of Saturday.

Road conditions will then be inspected and it is anticipated traffic signal controls will be put back in place.

Anyone using the Rest and Be Thankful throughout the weekend is warned to expect convoys and other measures in light of the forecast.

Saturday night convoys

A planned convoy system will be in place on the A83 on Saturday evening between Inveraray and Ardgarten for bridge inspections.

This will begin from 7pm and continue through to the early hours of Sunday.

There have been many calls for action to be taken to make the landslip-prone road safer for drivers.

It has faced last-minute closures for at least a decade, with people often forced to take long detours.

Teams from Bear Scotland will be onsite this weekend to closely monitor conditions.