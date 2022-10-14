Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland’s north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland’s north-east

Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt has made a shock Cabinet comeback after being drafted in to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 14, 2022, 3:23 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
New Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Senior Tory Jeremy Hunt has made a shock Cabinet comeback after being drafted in to replace Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

The ex-foreign secretary ran against Boris Johnson in 2019 and is an unlikely ally for Liz Truss after backing Rishi Sunak to become prime minister.

An experienced figure, Ms Truss will hope Mr Hunt can steady the ship after Mr Kwarteng’s disastrous September mini-budget plunged the economy into turmoil.

And just like his boss, the new chancellor has spent plenty of time in Scotland.

What are Jeremy Hunt’s links to Scotland?

When he was running against ex-PM Boris Johnson in 2019, Mr Hunt paid a visit to his great-aunt Betty in Aberdeen.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’ve got the fondest memories of going with my great-aunt to the sweet shops in Aberdeen when I was seven years old.”

The incoming treasury chief spent two years living in North Queensferry while his dad was working in Rosyth for the navy.

Mr Hunt said his family had a “magnificent time” during their stay.

Mr Hunt replaces outgoing chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

In 2019, he said: “Dad was posted by the navy to Rosyth back in the 1980s so I had two very happy years living up here, and we had a magnificent time and made a lot of Scottish friends.

“Me and my brother and sister are huge fans of Scotland since then.”

The chancellor’s dad, Nicholas Hunt, was an admiral with the navy and held some of the most senior posts in the ministry of defence.

During his second run to become prime minister this summer, Mr Hunt said he would refuse to allow a second independence referendum to be held in the next 10 years.

Why has he been named chancellor?

Mr Hunt’s predecessor Mr Kwarteng was removed from his post after just 38 days heading up the treasury.

The former chancellor and prime minister sparked anger last month with major tax cuts for the richest.

Liz Truss appointed Mr Hunt as chancellor.

The value of the pound sunk, the Bank of England was forced to intervene to protect pensions, and the UK Government eventually reversed course.

What’s Jeremy Hunt’s background?

Despite being frozen out of ministerial posts by Mr Johnson, the new treasury boss has plenty of experience in the Cabinet.

When David Cameron came to power in 2010, Mr Hunt served as culture secretary in the run-up to the London Olympics.

For six years after this he served as Tory health secretary, attracting criticism in 2015 and 2016 when junior doctors went on strike.

Mr Hunt then served as UK foreign secretary under Theresa May before his unsuccessful run for the party leadership against Mr Johnson.

The new chancellor opposed Brexit in 2016 and campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU.

