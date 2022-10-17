Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two young singers are returning to Lochaline as champions after winning a host of awards at the Perth mod.

Kara MacIntyre took first place in the primary six to seven solo singing competition for learners at Perth Theatre this afternoon.

The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy, and the coveted gold badge.

She claimed the top spot with a score of 187 as the adjudicators awarded her a score of 93 for Gaelic and 94 for music.

Kara admits winning the competition came as a welcome surprise.

She said: “I didn’t think I was going to win against a bunch of people.”

The Lochaline youngster, who is a member of Mull Mod Club, was bursting with pride as her former primary school teacher Rebecca Morris watched on from the crowd.

Ms Morris, who has now taken up a position at Strathallan School, said: “I’m so unbelievably proud of what she has done.

“The amount of effort she has put in. They are incredibly brave to stand up and sing in front of all these people.”

Kara’s appearance today marks her second Royal National Mod.

At the 2019 mod in Glasgow – her first Royal National Mod – Kara won the Hugh Macintyre Memorial Trophy for solo singing in the seven-year-old age group.

Lochaline lass embraces her competitive streak

12-year-old Isla MacKechnie competed in the girls 11 to 12-year-old solo singing learner category at Perth Theatre to secure first place.

She is returning home with the Ronald MacEachen Memorial Cup, a gold badge and The Dunoon Observer and Argyllshire Standard Medal.

The win comes just five years after the second year pupil at Ardnamurchan High School took up singing.

It marks her first solo win at the Royal National Mod.

She also came second in the 11 to 12-years competition for poetry recitation today.

Speaking about her win, she said: “I like competing; I’m quite a competitive person. It is just nice to stay in touch with the old ways.

“I like being there and show off what I have been doing for the past few years.

“My dad, Hector, got me into it when he won the Gold Medal in 2014.”