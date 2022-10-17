World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosts Scotland surged to a stunning 13-4 victory on the Curl Aberdeen ice in the World Mixed Curling Championship.

Team Scotland, which is represented by Cameron Bryce, Lisa Davie, Scott Hyslop, and Robyn Munro, won their opening three games in Group C, which was the ideal preparation for Monday’s Group C showdown with England.

On Saturday, the flying foursome posted a 9-3 win against Hungary and an 8-2 victory against Slovakia.

Team Scotland continue their winning streak with a commanding game against England this afternoon. Next up, Switzerland.

Sunday’s 8-3 win over Luxembourg on Sunday made it the perfect start to the week-long tournament in the Granite City.

A powerful start gave Scotland an early 5-0 advantage and England were always chasing as they fell to their fourth successive defeat.

The table-topping hosts will expect a tough challenge at noon on Tuesday when they tackle Switzerland, who have won all four of their contests so far. On Monday night, the Swiss recorded a hard-fought 10-6 win against Hungary.

Scotland will then take on Mexico on Tuesday at 8pm, Austria on Wednesday at noon on Wednesday and Australia 24 hours later.

A total of 36 teams are chasing success, with only the group winners certain of reaching the quarter-finals.