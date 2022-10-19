Sold-out HebCelt festival boosted local economy by more than £4 million By Ross Hempseed October 19, 2022, 10:06 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 11:44 am 0 The HebCelt festival welcomed over 18,000 festivalgoers over the summer. Image: HebCelt Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Highlands & Islands No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from… Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as… Caithness poet uses inspiration from her life to win gold at Royal National Mod A winning return for Lewis soloist and a 'dream come true' for Aberdeen University… Woman who died following two-car crash in Orkney named by police Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing… Raasay and environment to benefit as island launches new hydro schemes Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're… Most Read 1 Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells 2 Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic… 3 ‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes… 4 ‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women 5 Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis 6 Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after… 4 7 Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’ 8 Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to… 9 Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized… 10 Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more More from Press and Journal THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes… Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for… Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire 'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in… 'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame… Editor's Picks Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire Scottish fishermen call for visa rule change to avert huge staff shortages Son’s terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction Buckie’s old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life Mod Gold goes west as singers from Skye and South Uist claim victory ‘On the run’ man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin Most Commented 1 Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations 2 David Knight: Don't blow tourist campervan issues out of proportion 3 Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families after teen girls stranded in the dark 4 Rebecca Buchan: Fix failing public transport before you close our streets to cars 5 Scott Begbie: Endless consultations won't save Union Street - innovation and action will 6 'Time is of the essence': Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street 'before it's too late' 7 Ross County fan view: Lack of game time for marquee signing Yan Dhanda is surprising 8 Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change 9 £200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns 10 Munro baggers: Can you beat our Name That Munro quiz?