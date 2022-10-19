What is the ‘triple lock’ and what does it mean for pensioners in the north and north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

What is the ‘triple lock’ and what does it mean for pensioners in the north and north-east?

By Erikka Askeland
October 19, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 3:17 pm
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.

As the rise in the cost of living returns to 40-year highs, retirees are heading for a bumper increase to their state pension next year after Prime Minister Liz Truss said the triple lock is being protected.

Here is a look at how the triple lock normally works and what difference it could make to pensioners.

What is the problem?

Inflation returned to a 40-year high in September according to the latest figures.

Rises in the cost of food was a major contributor, bringing the rate for September to 10.1%.

September’s inflation figure, at 10.1%, would normally be part of the calculation on how much pensioners receive, with fears this is no longer affordable for taxpayers to sustain.

Liz Truss insisted she is “completely committed” to the triple lock on state pensions just a day after Downing Street triggered a backlash by indicating it could be ditched.

The Prime Minister told that she and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be increasing pensions in line with inflation, which currently stands at more than 10%.

Ministers were considering ditching the manifesto promise due to the squeeze on the public finances in the wake of the mini-budget fiasco.

If the triple lock had been abandoned it has been estimated pensioners would lose an estimated £22,000 over a number of years.

There are 981,399 Scots who receive the state pension.

What is the ‘triple lock’?

The triple lock was introduced to the UK state pension in 2010.

The three “locks” ensured state pension will increase by the greatest of these three measures:

  1. Average earnings
  2. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI)
  3. 2.5%

This means that pensions paid will rise along with the earnings of those who are working or along with the cost of living as measured by September’s inflation figure.

Why would axing the triple lock be controversial?

It was a initially a Conservative manifesto pledge and its previous suspension had been viewed as a one-off due to the distorting impacts of the pandemic.

Ditching the promise would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society, many of whom live on fixed incomes, as high inflation wreaks havoc with household budgets.

However, some may make arguments around “intergenerational fairness”, with many working-age people receiving pay rises well below the current rate of inflation.

What impact would there be in cash terms if pensions rose in line with earnings next April instead of inflation?

If pensions rose by 5.5%, in line with earnings, the weekly new state pension would be £195.35 per week. But if it rose in line with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, at 10.1% it would be £8.50 per week higher, at £203.85.

This would add up to a difference of £442 over the course of a year in pensioners’ pockets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Aberdeen office market take up set to double on rising oil price
Isolated farmhouse
Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing…
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
GALLERY: From the finishing touches to award joy, some of the best pictures from…
Vasco da Gama cruise ship arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cromarty Firth cruise ship calls hit new record as industry bounces back after Covid
Aviemore Retail Park
Investor LCP snaps up third retail property in Aviemore
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Firms facing 'force 10 gale': Warning as Scottish small business confidence falls again
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Tenants at Langstane Housing Association no longer need to turn off heating after £61,000…

Most Read

1
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Ditching the promise to maintain the 'triple lock' on the state pension would affect some of the most vulnerable people in society.
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented