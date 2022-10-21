Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend

By Ross Hempseed
October 21, 2022, 8:15 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 9:15 am
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.

Landmarks along the iconic Caledonian Canal will be illuminated to celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend.

The event is part of Scottish Canals’ year-long celebrations to mark the bicentenary of both the Caledonian and Union canals.

Both waterways are feats of engineering built during the height of Britain’s industrial age to transport goods around the country before the cars.

Landmarks along the Caledonian Canal, including Neptune’s Staircase, Banavie and Gairlochy Lighthouse, will be lit up on Saturday, October 22 from 7pm to 10pm.

The structures will be illuminated against the dark Highland skies and can be seen by boats, paddlers and residents in the area.

Neptune’s Staircase is a popular attraction in the small village of Banavie, four miles north of Fort William and was built between 1803 and 1822.

It is the longest staircase lock system in Scotland, with boats taking around 90 minutes to pass through.

On Sunday, the public can head to Tomnahurich Bridge, to watch the Kommandoren boat sail down the canal, 200 years to the day since the canal it opened.

The Caledonian Canal begins in Inverness and travels down to Fort William. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The canals have to be relevant today.’

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland about the celebrations.

She said: “We were talking about the canals, and with the Caledonian Canal, we are talking about a 60-mile long area of which 22 miles are man-made.

“The canals have to be relevant today. We have 120 long-term customers that live on the Caledonian Canal.

“We also have a part to play in the community and we are a big part of the community representing significant economy and opportunities along the canal side for businesses.”

This weekend’s events are in partnership with Mackenzie Construction and Circus Artspace, which created the artwork to be displayed in lights.

Circus Artspace has also prepared the Loch Ness Barge – a historic dredger – to showcase artwork from young people and communities across the Great Glen.

Scottish Canals chief operating officer Richard Millar said: “This is a big year for Scottish Canals as we celebrate 200 years of the Caledonian and Union Canals.

“These important heritage assets have stood the test of time; providing important transport routes, bolstering the local and national economy and helping put Scotland on the map as experts in engineering and innovation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lewis choir win Royal National Mod award they donated in memory of beloved conductor…
Ronald Murray, conductor of the Lochs Gaelic Choir with the Lorn Shield while other members of the choir hold their extensive collection of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Gaelic choirs from Lochaline and Lewis triumph at the Royal National Mod
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the newly introduced accompanied Choir competition with their conductress Sileas Sinclair. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir wins inaugural competition at the Royal National Mod
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple's close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
School strikes back on? Unions renew threats to disrupt services
Jimmy received his MBE at Holyrood Palace in 2006
A survivor's tale: New book charts the remarkable life of Kingussie-born disability campaigner Jimmy…
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Scotgold third-quarter production drops due to mine upgrade
Craig Sutherland, winner of the Premier Grade pibroch piping competition, with the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup which he won for the Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
In Pictures: Our favourites from The Royal National Mod so far

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account
March of the Mods
March of the Mods: Aberdeen fans raise thousands after member diagnosed with cancer
A rather forlorn looking Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after the defeat against Fulham.
Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after 3-0 defeat against Fulham

Editor's Picks

Most Commented