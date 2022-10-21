Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Landmarks along the iconic Caledonian Canal will be illuminated to celebrate its 200th anniversary this weekend.

The event is part of Scottish Canals’ year-long celebrations to mark the bicentenary of both the Caledonian and Union canals.

Both waterways are feats of engineering built during the height of Britain’s industrial age to transport goods around the country before the cars.

Landmarks along the Caledonian Canal, including Neptune’s Staircase, Banavie and Gairlochy Lighthouse, will be lit up on Saturday, October 22 from 7pm to 10pm.

The structures will be illuminated against the dark Highland skies and can be seen by boats, paddlers and residents in the area.

Neptune’s Staircase is a popular attraction in the small village of Banavie, four miles north of Fort William and was built between 1803 and 1822.

It is the longest staircase lock system in Scotland, with boats taking around 90 minutes to pass through.

On Sunday, the public can head to Tomnahurich Bridge, to watch the Kommandoren boat sail down the canal, 200 years to the day since the canal it opened.

‘The canals have to be relevant today.’

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, spoke to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland about the celebrations.

She said: “We were talking about the canals, and with the Caledonian Canal, we are talking about a 60-mile long area of which 22 miles are man-made.

“The canals have to be relevant today. We have 120 long-term customers that live on the Caledonian Canal.

“We also have a part to play in the community and we are a big part of the community representing significant economy and opportunities along the canal side for businesses.”

This weekend’s events are in partnership with Mackenzie Construction and Circus Artspace, which created the artwork to be displayed in lights.

Circus Artspace has also prepared the Loch Ness Barge – a historic dredger – to showcase artwork from young people and communities across the Great Glen.

Scottish Canals chief operating officer Richard Millar said: “This is a big year for Scottish Canals as we celebrate 200 years of the Caledonian and Union Canals.

“These important heritage assets have stood the test of time; providing important transport routes, bolstering the local and national economy and helping put Scotland on the map as experts in engineering and innovation.”