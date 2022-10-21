Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road was partially blocked during rush hour in the centre of Elgin due to a crash.

The crash occurred at around 6.50am on Friday, October 21, before the beginning of rush hour traffic near Bishopmill Roundabout at the back of St Giles Centre.

The A96, an important commuting route through Moray, has been partially blocked due to the incident.

The crash involved one vehicle but it is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Motorists were forced to queue with tailbacks across the town centre.

Stagecoach bus services have also been affected.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to a RTA the section of Alexandra Road before Halfords roundabout is slow moving and services in/out of Elgin may be effected. pic.twitter.com/h9Jq5Vk98k — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) October 21, 2022

Police were in attendance while Scottish Fire and Rescue confirm they have not received a call-out to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.50am on Friday, 21 October, 2022, police were called to the Alexandra Road area of Elgin, following a report of a one-vehicle crash. The road was cleared by around 8.55am.”

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 09:02#A96 Elgin The carriageway remains restricted in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/TD8epkFpj4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 21, 2022