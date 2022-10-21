Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre

By Ross Hempseed
October 21, 2022, 9:22 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 9:30 am
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps

The A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road was partially blocked during rush hour in the centre of Elgin due to a crash.

The crash occurred at around 6.50am on Friday, October 21, before the beginning of rush hour traffic near Bishopmill Roundabout at the back of St Giles Centre.

The A96, an important commuting route through Moray, has been partially blocked due to the incident.

The crash involved one vehicle but it is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Motorists were forced to queue with tailbacks across the town centre.

Stagecoach bus services have also been affected.

Police were in attendance while Scottish Fire and Rescue confirm they have not received a call-out to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.50am on Friday, 21 October, 2022, police were called to the Alexandra Road area of Elgin, following a report of a one-vehicle crash. The road was cleared by around 8.55am.”

