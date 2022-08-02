Caledonian Canal 200th anniversary: Highland infrastructure as big as HS2 and built by hand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Caledonian Canal 200th anniversary: Highland infrastructure as big as HS2 and built by hand

By Susy Macaulay
August 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 1:21 pm

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Meldrum Academy became known as the region's first 'superschool'.
Meldrum Academy was Aberdeenshire's first 'superschool' and opened 20 years ago
0
Big Brother 2003 winner Cameron Stout after his Big Brother victory. Pic: PA
Cameron Stout on Big Brother's return: 'I entered as a joke and never thought…
0
EE past life! EE 2.5.2012. aberdeen's cinemas through the years GPOOD VIEW:
The Majestic lit up Union Street during the glory days of Aberdeen cinemas
Post Thumbnail
Caledonian Canal 200th anniversary: Much more than just a waterway
0
Drew Jarvie was a great servant for Aberdeen between 1972 and 1982.
When Alex Ferguson banned Pittodrie testimonials after poor turnout for Aberdeen legend Drew Jarvie
0
The "Linnet" on the Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig in 1880.
Unlocking the key to a celebration of Scotland's great canal journeys
0
Team Scotland's Hannah Miley celebrates with her gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Hannah Miley's smiley grit and perfectionism made her a Commonwealth Games great
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. A featured image for a story about Neil Sinclair's book Highland Railway Buildings. Picture shows; Clockwise from bottom left: Aviemore shed, Lybster engine shed, Loth station. various. Supplied by Images from Neil Sinclair's book Highland Railway Buildings Date; Unknown
Glories and quirks of Highland railway buildings revealed in new book
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. PC James Fraser, stabbed to death in the Grant Arms Hotel, Grantown on Spey in 1978. His grave in Abernethy cemetery, Nethy Bridge. Picture shows; Various images for Past Times story on The Grantown Stabbing. Grantown/Nethy Bridge. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
The Grantown Stabbing: Policeman killed by deranged Black Isle farmer
0
Fishermen's Mission in Aberdeen has unearthed archive documents of every trawler and sailor working out of Aberdeen from the 1950s to the 1980s. Picture by Scott Baxter.
'Holy grail of our industry': Lost archives of 7,000 Aberdeen trawlermen rescued from 'foosty'…
0

More from The Press & Journal

Orkney was found to have the worst internet connection in the UK.
Top four worst spots in UK for internet connection are in Highlands and Islands
0
The boys were rescued from the River Don.
Two boys rescued from River Don
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas. Picture shows; Picture for rural crime story - The deployment of Police Scotland quad bikes in some parts of rural Scotland has made a positive contribution to the ongoing challenge of rural crime in these areas.. unknown. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 20/11/2020
Scots farmers see rural crime surge
Champions impress as Turriff Show makes a return to the circuit
Defender Liam Scales during an Aberdeen training session.
Aberdeen legend says benefits of loaning players from rival teams outweigh negatives
0
Union Street, Aberdeen. (Photo: Kenny Elrick)
Colin Farquhar: Considering future impacts will help make Aberdeen a better city 
0