Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group secure 14th victory at the Royal National Mod

A veteran choir of the Royal National Mod are celebrating their 14th victory after winning the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy.

Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group went head-to-head against Lothian Gaelic Choir in the waulking group competition at Perth Theatre to secure the prized trophy.

The Highland group are no strangers to the competition.

The group, formed in 1995, first competed at the Royal National Mod in 2007. Their unique performances have won them the accolade a total of 14 times.

Moira Webster from Kingussie is one of the original member of Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group.

Speaking on behalf of the choir, the 68-year-old said: “It is great to be back at the Mod because it has been off for so long. There were only two teams so hopefully we

will get a few more.”

Harvesting sacred traditions in today’s climate

Waulking songs are traditionally sung by women while beating newly woven tweed rhythmically against a table or similar surface to soften it.

The group are encouraging more teams to get involved to help keep the traditions alive.

Mrs Webster added: “We need more teams to get involved. We are here to keep the traditional alive because if we didn’t take part, the competition might not happen.

“It is part of our history, part of our upbringing and the songs are all about things that happened in the past.

“It is important these traditions are passed on. Although they are not necessary anymore, it show the way the people lived and the time and the work they had to do. It was hard work. It is important these things are kept alive and are not allowed to just disappear.”