Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group secure 14th victory at the Royal National Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group secure 14th victory at the Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 21, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 2:33 pm
Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group went head-to-head against Lothian Gaelic Choir to win the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group went head-to-head against Lothian Gaelic Choir to win the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A veteran choir of the Royal National Mod are celebrating their 14th victory after winning the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy.

Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group went head-to-head against Lothian Gaelic Choir in the waulking group competition at Perth Theatre to secure the prized trophy.

The Highland group are no strangers to the competition.

The group, formed in 1995, first competed at the Royal National Mod in 2007. Their unique performances have won them the accolade a total of 14 times.

Moira Webster from Kingussie is one of the original member of Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group.

Speaking on behalf of the choir, the 68-year-old said: “It is great to be back at the Mod because it has been off for so long. There were only two teams so hopefully we
will get a few more.”

Margaret Sharp (92) of Badenoch Ladies Waulking Group with the Harris Tweed Authority Cup after winning the Waulking Song competition for the 14th time. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Harvesting sacred traditions in today’s climate

Waulking songs are traditionally sung by women while beating newly woven tweed rhythmically against a table or similar surface to soften it.

The group are encouraging more teams to get involved to help keep the traditions alive.

Mrs Webster added: “We need more teams to get involved. We are here to keep the traditional alive because if we didn’t take part, the competition might not happen.

“It is part of our history, part of our upbringing and  the songs are all about things that happened in the past.

“It is important these traditions are passed on. Although they are not necessary anymore, it show the way the people lived and the time and the work they had to do. It was hard work. It is important these things are kept alive and are not allowed to just disappear.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Woodland Trust Scotland director Alastair Seaman. Image: Jessica Maxwell/WTML.
Scotland's rainforest: Money to protect unique ecosystem welcome but nowhere near enough, say campaigners
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Post Thumbnail
Inverness woman last seen near city's Asda traced
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 02.08.2022 URN: CR0037070 Supporting stills from Filming Torben Jessen and his dogs, who were stolen last year HERO documentary Pictured with Trigger who was returned just yesterday Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare
EE is planning to erect a 115ft tall mobile phone tower in Leanachan Forest on Aonach Mor, near Nevis Range.
Mobile phone tower plan for Aonach Mor mountain to improve EE coverage

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
2
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
3
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
4
Willie West.
Fraserburgh captain Willie West eyes Scottish Cup upset
5
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
6
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
7
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
8
Patrick Thorne has become the world's leading authority on skiing. Image: Sandy McCook
BIG INTERVIEW: ‘Snow Hunter’ Patrick Thorne talks about Bond, The Beatles and living in…
9
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
10
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf to open in mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling…

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different' - three women open…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
Wick Academy player Richard Macadie.
Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented