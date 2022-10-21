Tory leadership race: How will next prime minister be decided?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory leadership race: How will next prime minister be decided?

Prime Minister Liz Truss is leaving office and the Tories are now scrambling to find their third leader in two months.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 21, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 4:39 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Speculation is swirling over who will take the top job while pressure grows for a general election.

Contenders to replace the outgoing prime minister are racing to secure the required support of 100 MPs to stand in the contest.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to stand again and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has declared she will run.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson. Image:  Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Speculation is also mounting that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could put himself forward, just weeks after leaving No10.

The party has confirmed a leadership election will be completed in a week’s time – meaning the new prime minister will be known by October 28 at the latest.

We take a look at what happens next:

How will candidates be selected?

Leadership candidates will require a minimum of 100 colleagues nominating them to proceed to the ballot.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench MPs, confirmed the “high threshold” on Thursday.

He said this “should be achievable by any serious candidate who has a prospect of going through”.

Chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady makes a statement outside the Houses of Parliament.  Image:  Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This means a maximum of three candidates on the ballot paper for MPs to vote on because there are 357 Tory MPs.

A total of eight candidates stood in the summer leadership race, when each candidate had to secure at least 20 nominations each to take part.

When does voting begin?

The first voting round will be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Monday, with the result announced at 6pm.

If there are three names in the running, the candidate with the fewest number of votes after the first ballot will be eliminated.

An “indicative” vote between the final two candidates will follow between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday.

Former PM Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street, where she annoinced she was standing down as Tory leader. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The result of this will be announced at 9pm.

The idea behind this is the loser of the “indicative” vote may choose to drop out of the race, which means Tory members will not have to get involved.

After David Cameron resigned in 2016, Theresa May was left unopposed after Andrea Leadsom withdrew from the race.

What if neither drops out?

If neither candidate chooses to drop out of the race, Tory members across the country who joined the party at least three months ago will get to have their say.

Tory party chairman Jake Berry said: “We have decided that if the party should decide to put forward to candidates there would be an expedited, binding, online vote of Conservative Party members to choose its next leader.”

The ballot will close at 11am on Friday, October 28, with the result announced later that day.

Who could run to succeed Ms Truss?

Penny Mordaunt became the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Ms Truss.

The leader of the House – who finished third in the last leadership election – said she had been encouraged by the support she had received from fellow Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak, who ran to replace Mr Johnson earlier this summer, is also expected to stand.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, has thrown his support behind the former chancellor.

There is also speculation Mr Johnson could secure the 100 nominations he needs from Conservative MPs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg became the first cabinet minister to publicly declare his backing for the former prime minister.

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke is also supporting the ex-Tory leader.

Earlier Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruled himself out as a candidate, indicating that he was “leaning towards” Mr Johnson. 

Kemi Badenoch and Suella Braverman have also been floated as possible contenders.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and backbench MP Michael Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen, have ruled themselves out.

